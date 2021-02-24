69°F
Famed Vegas party haven Encore Beach Club to reopen

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2021 - 12:24 pm
 
Actor Idris Elba performs at "Art of the Wild" at Encore Beach Club on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Danny Mahoney/Wynn Nightlife)
Dustin Lynch celebrates his 32nd birthday at Encore Beach Club on Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)
DJ Marshmello leads the dayclub party at Encore Beach Club on Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

One of the finer pool-party annexes on the Strip, Encroe Beach Club, reopens at 11 a.m. March 5. The club is open through sunset on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

EBC, as it is known in shorthand, is operating at restricted capacity, under state-mandated COVID-19 safety measures. The clubs are allowed to move to 35 percent capacity on March 1, then 50 percent on March 15.

Reservations are accepted ranging from $750 for daybeds, beach couches and lilly pads for four people; up to $6,000 for lower-bungalow VIP sections for six. The club also serves food, pool-side (reservations are at encorebeachclub.com).

Typically a haven for superstar DJs, ECB pool has no headliners listed on its performance calendar. The 55,000,-square-foot club opened in 2010 and has hosted such headliners as Kaskade, Marshmello, David Guetta and The Chainsmokers.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

