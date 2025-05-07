‘Family Guy’ guy to headline big-band show on the Strip

Seth MacFarlane is coming back to Las Vegas with his big-band presentation, taking over Voltaire at The Venetian on July 3, 4 and 5.

"Ted" creator and cast member Seth MacFarlane poses for a portrait to promote the Peacock series on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The creator of “Family Guy” is also “Showman Guy.”

But MacFarlane is an able front man and a devoted singer of standards. He's headliner Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing arts the past two New Year's Eves. He was also featured at Encore Theater at the Wynn more than a decade ago.

But MacFarlane is an able front man and a devoted singer of standards. He’s headliner Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing arts the past two New Year’s Eves. He was also featured at Encore Theater at the Wynn more than a decade ago.

MacFarlane sings in baritone, the style inspiring his ninth album, “Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements,” due July 6. The shows at Voltaire are backed by a 29-piece orchestra, conducted by accomplished composer/arranger/musician/lyricist Joel McNeely (“The Avengers,” “Air Force One,” Fox’s “Dark Angel”). The show is unearthing yet-to-be heard arrangements from Sinatra’s archives.

MacFarlane steps into the room as headline Dita Von Teese performs dates in London. There is a suggested dress code for this show, cocktail attire encouraged (doors at 8 p.m., show at 9, go to voltairelv.com for intel).

“It’s a rare treat to perform in a top-tier Las Vegas venue like Voltaire, and to revisit the great history of orchestral jazz that once flourished in this town,” MacFarlane said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to do so alongside a world-class orchestra, and my longtime musical collaborator, Joel McNeely.”

McNeely says, “Seth’s musical prowess for this genre, coupled with his captivating on-stage presence, is unmatched.”

