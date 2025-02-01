Famous Las Vegas Strip theater turns to comic headliners

Chumlee of ‘Pawn Stars’ wants a spin with ‘Dancing With the Stars’

It seems ages ago that Palazzo Theater was the stage for “Jersey Boys.”

That was from spring 2008 to winter 2011. The Four Seasons musical was the first of a multitude of projects in the theater. The show walked (like a man) to Paris Theater, where it ran for four-plus years before shutting down.

The venue has undergone a few facelifts since, as the home of the Siantra tribute production “Frank: The Man The Music” from December 2014 through November 2015; the final home of “Baz,” which closed in the summer of 2018; and a swift limited run of “Six: The Musical” in the spring of ‘22.

Today, the Palazzo Theatre is mixing magic and mirth. The venue is a haven for Shin Lim’s magic production, and a recently launched headlining comedy series. This unbranded rotation of stand-ups got off to a promising start when Morgan Jay packed the place last Saturday.

He’s back for two shows at Summit Showroom, across the promenade at The Venetian.

The Palazzo series joins comic headliners at The Venetian Theatre and Summit. It steps in as the popular, long-running Aces of Comedy series at The Mirage closed as that hotel was sold to Hard Rock International.

The Palazzo series is co-produced by entertainment-industry leader Live Nation Las Vegas and Bill Blumenreich, who also presented the star-populated Aces series.

Comedy at Palazzo Theatre shuts down speculation as to what might be moving in to alternate with Lim, the two-time “America’s Got Talent” champion and venue’s anchor headliner.

“We want to focus on comedy, because the technical limitations with Shin Lim’s show in there kind of puts music on the back burner,” says Live Nation Las Vegas Talent Buyer Jesse Summers. “Comedy is perfect for that venue. It’s the right size, it’s an intimate venue, it’s a beautiful theater.”

The strategy is to keep Fridays and Saturdays open for stand-ups. Veterans toggle with up-and-comers on this roster.

The Palazzo Theatre’s robust schedule, subject to updates and additions of course:

— Podcaster/comic actor Heather McMahan Feb. 15.

— Emmy-nominated comic, writer and NAACP award-winner Josh Johnson on “The Flowers tour” on Feb. 28.

— Top draw and veteran stand-up Brian Regan on April 12, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 6.

— Comic and actor Mo Amer on his “El Oso Palestino Tour” April 25.

— Busy touring comic and former “Mad Apple” cast member Brad Williams on “The Growth Spurt Tour” April 26.

— Emmy-winning TV personality, three-time New York Times best-selling author, podcaster, comic and co-star on the “Queer Eye” reboot Jonathan Van Ness on April 19.

— Comedian, actor, writer and Australia native Jim Jefferies on May 2-3.

— “Impractical Jokers” co-star Sam Vulano on his “Everything’s Fine Tour” on May 24; longtime Vegas favorite (and the final headliner ever at the Mirage) Whitney Cummings on her “Big Baby” tour on May 25; the man Jerry Seinfeld called the industry’s “best young up-and- coming comic,” Mark Normand, on Aug. 23.

Summit Showroom is continuing its run of top headliners with Tom Papa returning March 14-15.

Comedy has gained momentum since the COVID reopening, the first form of live entertainment that could be presented under the pandemic restrictions. Summers says he doesn’t enjoy talking about that time of our lives – he’s not alone – but that period reminded fans and bookers of comedy’s value.

“It was a time when people were at home and they were able to dig down and follow comedians and influencers,” Summers says. “Coming out of it, comedy has become a thing, it’s a really strong area of business for everyone. It has really had a resurgence all around the country, not just Las Vegas.”

Laughs at RWLV

Resorts World Theatre is busy with stand-up headliners. To wit:

— Kevin Hart, a routine sellout at the theater, brings his “Acting My Age” show to town Feb. 28-March 1.

—”Bert Kreischer: Double Down” swings into the venue on March 21-22.

— Different vibe, same effect sought as Tina Fey and Amy Poehler play RWLV on their “Restless Leg Tour” on May 3.

He’s golden

Or is he? Matt Rife is booked at MGM Grand Garden on May 2. Club comics glower at his success. But Rife has built a massive following with his Netflix specials and social-media videos, where he has drawn nearly 40 million followers, more than 3 billion views globally.

Whatever his methods, Rife is a legit stand-up comic. His “Lucid” comedy showcase was Netflix’s first crowd-work work special. The show debuted on August 13. It was soon in Netflix’s top-10 shows in 37 countries for two weeks.

A $6 million effort

The man who played Steve Austin in “The Six Million Dollar Man” is lifting spirits and raising funds at Animazing Gallery at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian.

We speak of Lee Majors, making a rare public appearance from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the illustrious art gallery. We also remember majors as “The Fall Guy,” stunt man Colt Seavers.

But before then, Majors portrayed Austin, who was bionically enhanced after suffering serious injuries in a NASA craft. He was miraculously rebuilt with a telescopic eye, super-strong right arm and legs that raced some 60 mph.

We recount all of this because the kids today really missed something special with this TV show, and the works it inspired.

Majors is on the Strip to promote “The Six Million Man With Banana” art piece. This is a parody of the recent sale of “Comedian,” created by Italian visual artist, which featured a banana duct-taped to a wall. That work sold $6.2 million. It had impressive a-peel as it were.

The piece presented at Animazing Gallery is of a “Six Million Dollar Man” action figure, also duct-taped to the wall. Where is Jamie Summers (“The Bionic Woman”) when you need her?

Whatever, a portion of the proceeds of the sale of the work will American Red Cross to support victims of the Los Angeles-area wildfires.

Cool Hang Alert

Pete “Big Elvis” Vallee returns to Piano Bar at Harrah’s after a bout with kidney stones (he won).

Catch Vallee from 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the Stripside lounge. No cover.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.