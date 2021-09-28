Fertitta wedding featured music superstars, lavish floral displays, tight security

Sam Smith for the wedding. Luke Bryan for the party. Post Malone for the after-party. That was the lineup for Victoria “Tori” Fertitta- Daniel Crowe wedding ceremony on Saturday.

That was the superstar triumvirate for the Victoria “Tori” Fertitta-Daniel Crowe wedding ceremony on Saturday at Red Rock Resort Convention Center.

The triumvirate of star headliners is befitting one of Las Vegas’ royal families. Fertitta is the youngest daughter of Station Casinos CEO Frank Fertitta III. She is also an executive at Station Casinos, and named for the family matriarch, and the niece of Station Casinos Vice Chairman Lorenzo Fertitta, brother of Frank III.

Crowe owns the Tails Pet Resorts luxury canine day-care business in Las Vegas.

On Monday, the Fertittas declined comment on the event’s details through a Station Casinos spokesman. The family had also declined comment Friday.

Bryan’s performance was a taste of his upcoming residency production in February at the Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Smith most recently played Vegas at the 2016 Life is Beautiful Festival. He also played Brooklyn Bowl in 2014.

Smith was a late drop from the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2018 for what was later described as a “vocal emergency.” Post Malone’s March 2020 date at MGM Grand Garden Arena was taken down because of the pandemic.

Saturday’s wedding was a heavily secure event, to put it mildly. One observer said the scene was akin to security patrolling the White House.

Famed event planner Mindy Weiss of Beverly Hills, who plans all of the family’s important parties (and also the 2018 wedding of Kelley Fertitta and Tyler Nemiro, also at Red Rock), headed up arrangements for Saturday’s event.

White roses were especially plentiful at the hotel, though it required three weeks to furnish the flowers needed for the lavish displays. That work was done as the city is experiencing from a nationwide flower shortage created by multiple COVID-forced supply chain and environmental issues.

Though the wedding was shrouded by secrecy, there was a tip-off during the week leading to the event. One of Red Rock’s WiFi networks was listed as, “Fertitta and Crowe Wedding.” It was open, too. You could hop right on.

Diamond Dave is back

Crazy from the heat, and crazy ‘bout Vegas, David Lee Roth is resuming his limited engagement at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on New Year’s Eve. As it should be. Diamond Dave rings it in Dec. 31, and is also set for shows New Year’s Day, Jan. 5, and Jan. 7-8. Tickets are onsale 10 a.m. Saturday at Ticketmaster.com.

Angel-Dragone on the hunt

An “immediate” casting call is up for the project originally titled “Mr. Smiles & Molly,” the Criss Angel and Franco Dragone production. The atmospheric show is to be paired with Angel’s “Mindfreak” magic production at Planet Hollywood. The Vegas Auditions site lists contortionists and bone-breakers, circus oddities, seductive female artists, with unique skills (fire manipulating, for one), female dancers, physical comedians and character artists. Details are on the @dragoneofficial and @VegasAudition IG pages.

The magic in Mike

“Magic Mike Live” has opened formally at its fabulous new theater at Sahara. A deeper dive is in the offing on this production. But we can say the complementary series, “The Real Magic Mike,” begins streaming on HBO Max on Dec. 16. The six-part series chronicles the search for the “real” Magic Mike in a field of guys looking for a new lease on life. Or, maybe, a new leash. Whatever. The show was filmed over eight weeks at the Sahara.

What Works In Vegas

“Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live!” just wipes the place out, every performance, at Flamingo Showroom.

Our triple-header

The Las Vegas Raiders-Miami Dolphins game at Allegiant Stadium (where we talked to Steve Wynn for the first time in four years) was just the start of a Sunday adventure in VegasVille.

Michelle Johnson was glorious — glorious, I tell you! — in her return to Myron’s at the Smith Center. Her “Home! A Return to Broadway” show brought in such Vegas faves as Jimmy Lockett, Brent Barrett, Robin Vincent, Anne Martinez, Lisa Marie Smith and Lannie Counts. Johnson sang the first song she ever performed in public, “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” from “Jesus Christ Superstar” in her 10-year-old voice. Great stuff.

Then, we jetted to Wynn Las Vegas to catch Skye Dee Miles’ debut at Delilah. She tore into “Minnie The Moocher” to open the set, as always adding spice to the club’s Sunday jazz night. We hung a little late, but so what. The Raiders won in OT, and so did we.

Brash Mollison

MGM Resorts is taking ownership of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, a deal announced Monday. I caught up with Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison, whose company produces “Opium” at the Cosmo.

Thus, I was seeking Mollison’s reaction to having a show under the MGM Resorts umbrella. “The Impressario’s” comment, Mollison’s referring to MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Bill Hornbuckle: “I’m really impressed at how far Bill Hornbuckle will go to get a Spiegelworld show.”

Cool Hang Alert

Column fave Wassa Coulibaly is presenting her “Wine, Roses & Music Night” from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at Baobab Stage at Town Square. Violinist Austin Lightfoot and guest performers are at the center of the show. No cover, “Just people eating, drinking and supporting,” as Coulibaly says. Go to BaobabStage.com for details.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.