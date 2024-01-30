Film focuses on a year of Celine Dion’s health struggles

“I Am: Celine Dion” will be available on Prime Video at a date to be announced.

Celine Dion is offering a glimpse into her health battle.

A documentary about the international superstar has as been acquired by Amazon MGM. “I Am: Celine Dion” will be available on Prime Video at a date to be announced. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor directs.

From the annouceement on Dion’s website:

“This intimate exploration takes viewers on a journey inside Celine’s past and present as she reveals her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her beloved and loyal fans. From visiting her couture touring wardrobe and personal effects to spending time in the recording studio, the documentary captures a global megastar’s never-before-seen private life.

“An emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music, ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness.”

The rare neurological disorder halted Dion’s ability to perform, cutting short her planned residency production at Resorts World Theater. The show was scheduled to open the venue in November 2021. Dion canceled that run, announcing in December 2022 she was suffering from the condition that causes spasms and effects Dion’s ability to move and sing.

At the time, Dion said, “Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

There has been no word on when or even if Dion will be able to return to the stage. Officials with AEG Presents, which books the Theater, has said only they are optimistic she can eventually perform.

