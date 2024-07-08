Final ‘Love’ performance falls on Ringo Starr’s birthday

“Love” is closing its 18-year run at The Mirage on Sunday. The surviving Beatles have aleady said goodbye.

The cast of Cirque du Soleil’s The Beatles “LOVE” performs their second to last public performance at The Mirage on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. The cast made one final, invite-only performance Sunday night. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cirque du Soleil brass turned up for the closing of “Love” at The Mirage. But the surviving Beatles said goodbye long before Sunday’s finale.

Paul McCartney’s last visit to the theater was a random pop-in Sept. 30, when he was in town to see U2 play the Sphere. The last time he saw a performance was in April 2017.

McCartney sent a congratulatory video to the cast and crew, played Saturday during a closing Zoom meeting.

Ringo Starr caught the show May 30, during his series at The Venetian Theatre.

Starr, whose favorite phrase is “Peace and love,” celebrated his 84th birthday on the very day “Love” bowed out. Starr celebrated with his family and fellow rockers at a party in Beverly Hills.

Music designer Giles Martin was in attendance a Sunday’s last performance. The son of legendary Beatles producer George Martin has been instrumental in the show’s creative presentation since its inception. Co-director Dominic Champagne along with Cirque officials Gilles Ste-Croix, Stephane Lefebvre, Daniel Lamarre and Mike Newquist were on hand.

“Love” opened in June 2006 and throughout its run was the only authorized live Beatles production in the world. Saturday’s show was its last ticketed performance. Sunday was for a VIP audience.

The “Love” closing was initiated by the remodel of The Mirage, shutting down July 17, to become Hard Rock Las Vegas. Mirage/Hard Rock President Joe Lupo was not at Sunday’s show, either.

About 220 members of the cast and crew are losing their jobs as a result of the “Love” closing. The company is seeking to place as many as possible in its touring shows.

“We are still in development mode,” Lamarre said prior to Sunday’s performance. “We are staying in touch with them. We still have more shows in motion.”

“Love” performed to more than 11.5 million guests in its 18-year run. The show was staged in the former Siegfried & Roy theater.

Officials from Cirque and Apple Corps, The Beatles’ parent company, have stated there will be no reboot of the “Love,” either in residency or on tour. There is no future partnership between Cirque and The Beatles being considered.

As Martin said in an interview leading up to show’s finale, “There’s nothing to replace ‘Love,’ because nothing can replace ‘Love.’”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.