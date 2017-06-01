Flags and photo ops mark 50th anniversary of ‘Pepper’

Paul McCartney, from left, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon of The Beatles are seen in London in 1967. (AP Photo, File)

Musicians and members of the Beatles, Paul McCartney, right, and Ringo Starr pose for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the Beatles movie, Ron Howard's 'Eight days a week-the touring years' in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The centerfold of the 1967 Beatles album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" features the Fab Four in costume as an Edwardian-era military band. Ringo Starr, left. John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison.

I got my bag, run to the station. Rail man says, “You’ve got the the wrong location!”

That’s a line from my favorite miss-the-train rock song, “One After 909,” a reference of which highlights this week’s celebration of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Dubbed “Pepper Day” worldwide, the events include the raising of a “Sgt. Pepper” flag atop the Capitol Records building in Los Angeles.

The time is 9:09 a.m. Thursday, or June 1, 9:09 — a play on the title, “One After 909.” The song is not on the album, but who cares? Also planned for L.A. are is an inflatable Sgt. Pepper-styled drum above the studios’ Vine Street entrance, and lights on the rooftop that will glow in the colors of the Sgt. Pepper uniforms.

In Las Vegas, Mirage guests will receive complimentary copies of the expanded version of the”Sgt. Pepper” album, with 34 unreleased recordings all remastered by Giles Martin. Fans can also pose in front of a photo outside the Love Theater throughout June.

There is no word on whether the one and only Billy Shears is to appear, but with The Beatles, you never know.

A ‘Magic’ move

For a week, Mondays Dark is Magic Monday as Mark Shunock’s bi-weekly charity show is returning to its original home, the old Body English nightclub at Hard Rock Hotel.

The venue is now Club Dominia, home to “Magic Mike Live,” where Shunock serves as one of the male revue’s emcees. He’s moving Mondays Dark back into the venue at 9 p.m. Monday (doors at 8 p.m.), as The Space remains unavailable for its ongoing sprinkler installation. Social Cirkish is the chosen charity, and it should benefit from a comparatively large house (450 at Club Dominia, 300 at The Space).

A production of note when The Space is back in order: “Thrones! The Musical Parody.” Produced and performed by nationally acclaimed improv group Baby Wants Candy, the satire has played Edinburgh Festival Fringe and London’s Leicester Square Theatre, among other renowned venues. The show is booked July 14-23.

A winning suit

Jarrett of Jarrett & Raja wears a suit to sky for.

The magician in the Jarrett & Raja “Magician vs. Maestro!” dinner show at Hooters wears what is called a “cloud suit.” This is indeed a sky-blue leisure suit adorned with several cumulus clouds. After a recent performance at the second-level Jarrett & Raja Showroom, I asked about the suit.

Turns out it’s custom-made by a tailor in Hong Kong (seriously) named Lohu (for real) who charged Jarrett $75 (not kidding).

So cheap — and we pass the savings on to you!

What of Vamp’d?

Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns closed its run at The Lounge at the Palms on Monday night, ending an eight-year run interrupted by a few weeks at the old Tiffany Theater at Tropicana. The new venue is not familiar to many Santa Fe fans. Counts Vamp’d Rock Bar & Grill was founded six years ago by Danny Koker, of History’s “Counting Cars” and a recurring expert on “Pawn Stars,” also on History.

Coker is a rocker and this is for sure a rock club — a favorite memory is watching Kip Winger, Pat Thrall, Frankie Moreno and Vinny Appice crush the place in a deafening three-hour show.

But Vamp’d also a versatile music club that can take on any format, and Santa Fe seems a good fit there. The first show is 10:30 p.m. (doors 9:30) Monday. The cover charge is a comically affordable $10.

Happiness is a warm …

Teaser time for the 27th annual Burlesque Hall of Fame celebration and fundraiser, which is back at the Orleans from Thursday through Sunday. A 10-foot-long phallus handgun is to be rolled out during Saturday night’s “Tournament of Tease” show.

Evidently, this prop makes perfect sense in the full context of the number …

Who Was Where

A first “sighting” for “Sex Tips for a Straight Woman From a Gay Man,” Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block attended the show Tuesday night. What did he learn? We might never know … Usher hit the 8 p.m. performance of “Absinthe” on Sunday … From a while back but worth noting, folk star Jewel at “Mystere” at Treasure Island on May 22. A good reason to wish the show’s renowned clown, Brian Dewhurst, a belated happy 85th birthday, which was that night.

