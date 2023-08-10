Flavor Flav would be ‘honored’ to record with Taylor Swift

Flavor Flav has become a ‘Swiftie’ and recently attended several of the superstar’s concerts. “She ripped it,” he says of L.A. show.

Flavor Flav shows off his jewelry during an NBA Summer League game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When Taylor Swift dropped “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” on Wednesday night, Flavor Flav was fast with response.

“I tried to tell y’all with my Speak (that) Now Taylor’s Version eras outfit > 1989 Taylor’s Version eras outfit.”

That means that the hip-hop legend forecast on the Speak app the re-recorded and re-released version of her breakout album is better than the original.

There is more love between the two beyond that post. Flav is such a fan that he wants to record with Swift.

“I would love to do record with Taylor one day. Has it been talked about? No. But has it been thought of? Yes,” Flav said during a phone chat Thursday. “I would be honored to do a record with her if she would do it with me. That would really take it over the top for Flav.”

The clock-necklace-bearing Flav has become attached to the pop superstar. He attended her show June 9 at Detroit’s Ford Field, rocking with about 60,000 other Swifties. When he posted from that concert, Swift’s father, Scott, invited him to Monday’s show at SoFi Stadium. He hung with the family at that show.

“They came up to me and gave me a hug, Bro. I loved it,” said Flav, who lives in Las Vegas. “That show was was a kick-ass show, oh my gosh. She ripped it. Now everybody’s calling me a Swifty. Is it Swifty Flav now? It’s OK! It’s all right with me.”

