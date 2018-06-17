Fleetwood Mac joins all-star lineup at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Says Stevie Nicks: “The beauty of an event like this is that it is a true representation of the power of radio. It’s an opportunity for artists across all genres to share one stage and what we all love most — music!”

Rock icons Fleetwood Mac, from left, Christine McVee, Neil Finn, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Mike Campbell and John McVie have been added to the lineup for this fall's iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup. The show is set for Sept. 21-22 at T-Mobile Arena. (iHeartRadio)

Fleetwood Mac is joining an already superior lineup for the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena.

The legendary rockers are making their first appearance in the annual all-star show, which is to take place Sept. 21-22 at T-Mobile Arena.

Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac stalwarts Mick Fleetwood and John and Christine McVie have reunited for this show and its 2018 tour, which also makes a Nov. 30 stop at T-Mobile.

A notable absence: Lindsey Buckingham, the band’s longtime guitarist, left the band over a reported dispute over tour details. Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House have replaced him.

Ryan Seacrest hosts this year’s event. Previously announced acts include Vegas rockers Imagine Dragons and Panic! At the Disco. The superstar lineup also includes Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Jason Aldean, Sam Smith, Luke Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Kygo, Rae Sremmurd and Logic.

In the middle of the two arena shows, iHeartRadio is performing its Daytime Stage show Sept. 22 on the 50-acre grounds at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, running from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The acts set to appear are topped by 5 Seconds of Summer, Dua Lipa, Lil Uzi Vert, Dustin Lynch, Bazzi, Greta Van Fleet, Belly and Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots.

Tickets for both the arena and Daytime Stage shows are at iHeartRadio.com/Tickets.

