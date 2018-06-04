Florida Georgia Line to play December shows at Planet Hollywood

Florida Georgia Line is spending part of the holiday season on the Las Vegas Strip.

Florida Georgia Line is spending part of the holiday season on the Strip.

The top country music act is playing Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Dec. 1, 5, 7, 8 and 11. Prices start at $49 (not including fees). Shows are set for 9 p.m., and the run coincides with the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Breaking big with their 2012 album, “Here’s to the Good Times,” the duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are expected to pluck from such fan favorites as “H.O.L.Y.,” “Stay,” “Dirt” and “Cruise.”

FGL has also recorded “God, Your Mama, and Me” with fellow Zappos Theater headliners Backstreet Boys and also performed that song and BSB’s “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards show at T-Mobile Arena. The video for the single “Smooth” was filmed in Las Vegas.

“From writing on the back of tailgates, to selling out our first stadium tour last summer, and now bringing good music and good vibes to the Strip, BK and I just feel so blessed,” Hubbard said in a news release announcing the run. “It’s Vegas, baby! We can’t believe it!”

From Kelly: “We keep reaching our wildest dreams! Last year I got to direct my first video (“Smooth”) here and the city’s energy is just out of this world. We’re all in for this one!”

