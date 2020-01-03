Floyd Mayweather, Imagine Dragons rock end-of-decade lists

Floyd Mayweather posted, “No disrespect to anyone but I did these numbers really in 5 years due to a couple of layoffs and with NO endorsements …”

Floyd Mayweather and Imagine Dragons know how to pack a punch.

The Las Vegas-centric superstars of sports and contemporary music dominated a pair of prominent decadelong achievement lists.

Mayweather, for whom the nickname “Money” is reserved, is the highest-paid athlete of the 2010s according to Forbes magazine. The unbeaten (temporarily, at least) boxing champ amassed $915 million in earnings from 2010 through 2019.

Imagine Dragons captured the top three positions in Billboard magazine’s list of top rock songs of the decade. “Believer” was No. 1, followed by “Thunder” and “Radioactive.” And, Las Vegas-born Panic! At The Disco, with “High Hopes,” is No. 4 on the top-10 list.

With characteristic aplomb, Mayweather trumpeted his feat on Instagram on Christmas Day. “First I want to congratulate every other athlete on this list and second I am honored to have accomplished such record breaking numbers.”

Mayweather also is sports’ first $1 billion athlete over his pro career, which stared after the 1996 Summer Olympics.

Cristiano Ronaldo was second with $800 million over the decade, followed by fellow soccer superstar Lionel Messi ($750 million), NBA star LeBron James ($680 million), tennis ace Roger Federer ($640 million), golf legend Tiger Woods ($615 million), fellow golf star Phil Mickelson ($480 million), boxing champ Manny Pacquiao ($435 million), NBA star Kevin Durant ($425 million) and British racing champ Lewis Hamilton ($400 million).

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons also commented on his Twitter feed about the band’s impressive chart performance.

“Got on Twitter to find all the slander and all the love. Thank you for the love, and yea I’d probably be mad if it wasn’t my band but it is my band hahahahahahbaba.”

In a follow post, the band’s front man added “and in all serious. thank you so much. I feel incredibly blessed to be able to have spent the last decade writing this music and sharing it w you. It all comes from a real place and it always will. The world can debate what genre it belongs in. That’s not my concern.”

