Flyers’ famed mascot, Gritty, shakes up Chippendales show

Chippendales vocalist and emcee Jayson Michael shouted, “Give it up for Gritty!” followed by “Duuude!”

Grooving with the Chippendales is not part of the NHL Mascot Showdown. But if it were, Gritty would be the favorite.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ orange-furred, googly-eyed creature joined the venerable male revue at Rio on Wednesday night.

Gritty performed a minutelong routine to an unspecified, 1970s-era instrumental dance track. He walked out in his Flyers’ home orange-and-black uniform, with a black helmet and 00 number. He then worked this side of the room, then that side, and stripped to a gigantic pair of silver briefs. He did a disco spin, twerked and blew kisses to the crowd.

I guess that’s why they call it sin city. pic.twitter.com/lQSixbMKPk — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) February 3, 2022

Gritty posted video of the routine on Twitter, with the message, “I guess that’s why they call it sin city.”

Since his unveiling on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” prior to the 2018 season, Gritty has become one of the best-known mascots in all of professional sports. He’s a social media sensation, popular with the kids, and modeled after the Phillie Phanatic, also a famous mascot that resembles a lovable monster.

Gritty’s Chipps routine was an unbilled performance and largely a surprise even to cast members. Team Chipps was informed during the day Wednesday that the show was planning to block some time for a number by a 7-foot-tall orange hockey mascot.

Chippendales Director of Operations Katerina Tabakhov arranged the moment Gritty would enter the show.

If nothing else, it showed that Chippendales remains the go-to show when someone (even an NHL mascot) is seeking a famous male revue.

“He came in and did his own thing,” dance captain Ryan Kelsey said. “He had his own music, he had the costume, everything. Not everyone knew who he was when we heard he was coming in, but they did by the end of it.”

