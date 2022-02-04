Fontainebleau reaches for the sky in Strip entertainment planning

Career hotelier Cliff Atkinson is using the tools he picked up at Luxor to pilot Fontainebleau.

Fontainebleau’s history on the Strip predates even the Gazillionaire.

But the resort and the Spiegelworld show are forever linked. The resort company and production company were originally under contract in 2007 to stage “Absinthe” in a custom-designed, 2,000-seat theater. Those plans were scrapped when work on the hotel halted in 2009.

“Absinthe” went on to be a hit at Caesars Palace. Fontainebleau embarked on its long run as a Las Vegas eyesore.

But the hotel has plans for that theater, and for entertainment propertywide. Newly appointed Fontainebleau President Cliff Atkinson says the venue will be in the hotel’s long-term plans. He’s also forecasting a grandiose nightclub and complementary dayclub, going up against such established brands as Zouk Nightclub/Ayu Dayclub across the Strip at Resorts World Las Vegas, and also XS Nightclub/Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.

If you want to play with the megaresorts on the Strip, be ready to play.

“Entertainment will absolutely be a focus of ours as we move forward,” said Atkinson, reiterating the hotel’s plans to open in late 2023 (expect a massive NYE party). “Entertainment is an important piece of what makes Las Vegas different.”

This is an expected sentiment from the career hotelier, who was particularly active in his support of shows at his previous resort, Luxor. Atkinson learned how different pieces and unlike concepts could work at a major Strip property. At Luxor, he dealt a hand of Carrot Top and “Fantasy” in the same venue; Blue Man Group just across the hall; and its proper theater that presented Criss Angel, then an ill-fated Cirque show, and finally “America’s Got Talent Live!”

“I think what will be exciting is, and I had so many moving parts there, all that great stuff,” said Atkinson, working closely with original Fontainebleau Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Soffer (the two actually halted a meeting so Atkinson jump on this call). “Learning that piece, and being able to apply it and have unique programming, different programming, I think will be really, really important.”

The exec said a nightlife component is in the master plan. That plan won’t mimic or much reflect other major clubs. But Atkinson says it will be different.

“It will be something that the market hasn’t seen yet, but could be competitive with all the nightlife in town,” Atkinson said, adding, “As we will be with our hotel rooms, with our food and beverage and our gaming experience as well.”

Cliff and his wife, veteran Mandarin Oriental Group exec Jennifer Atkinson, share a life in resorts. The couple moved to Las Vegas a decade ago. He is eager to erase the image of the unfinished Fontainebleau tower looming over the Strip.

“As a resident and a member of the community, someone who’s lived here for a decade, that building was under construction when I got here,” Atkinson said. “I take this super, super seriously … To be able to say, ‘OK, this is a new point for this property,’ is really exciting. I think there’s never been a project quite like this, because of its history.

“It’s a responsibility that is not lost on me.”

It’s Cheapshot, ya fool

Miss Behave is lining up a hit on Fremont East. The nightclub distinctively dubbed Cheapshot is taking over the former Beauty Bar space at 520 E. Fremont St. Look for an April 1 opening.

Amy Saunders, who created “The Miss Behave Game Show” at Bally’s, and Ryan Doherty’s Corner Bar management are partnering in the entertainment destination. Saunders’ highly improvisational game show, with such competitions as “Shout Quietest,” was brilliant. But its frenzied format (including a ping pong-ball fight among all audience members at the end) and ramshackle staging was a better fit downtown.

“Showbiz runs through our blood at Cheapshot,” Saunders, defined as maestro of entertainment for Cheapshot, said in a statement. “Without the need to play it safe, we’re taking it back to the wild times of the old-school Vegas showrooms and lounges.”

The space is to be a tight 3,000 square feet, 99-seat capacity. “Draped in rich reds with touches of gold accentuated by soft lighting,” is how the release describes the vibe. Booths and cozy seats close in on the stage. Bartenders will serve cheap, stiff drinks (by their measure) and also FizzyWater.

Corner Bar founder Ryan Doherty’s company has made its imprint on Fremont Street with The Commonwealth and its hideaway, The Laundry Room, Park on Fremont and Lucky Day. Doherty has been around the scene for more than a moment. As he says, “It will be weirdly sexy. Downtown Vegas is the Strip’s naughty little sister, and Cheapshot captures that live and loose feeling. Like anything could happen.” Bring your own ping-pong balls, kids.

Honey, I shrunk the stars

Aaron Paul is headed for the shrink. A shrunken-head ceremony at The Golden Tiki, in this case. The “Breaking Bad” co-star had a blast at the club at the Chinatown plaza on Spring Mountain Road. Managing Partner Branden Powers wants to pair Paul with Bryan Cranston, as the two are due back in town in April. Both actors were in town last weekend to pitch their Dos Hombres mezcal line.

Powers already has the shrunken head honoring the late Louie Anderson. It’s merely a matter of time and timing among some of Anderson’s comic friends, including Pauly Shore and Anthony Cools, to arrange a ceremony. That likely happens Feb. 23. And, we are under good authority that the Red Rocker, Sammy Hagar, is also in line to be honored. And this is as good a time as any to remind you his residency at The Strat Theater resumes Wednesday night, so get there.

Cool Hang Alert

Still in the Golden Tiki Zone, the 1980s-surf-instrumental stylings of The New Waves with DJ After School Special at 9 p.m. Saturday. No cover, Dole Whip extra.

