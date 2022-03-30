Foo Fighters halt touring plans as Grammys approach

Foo Fighters are mouring the death of Taylor Hawkins, and dropping their 2022 tour dates.

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters perform during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

A fan of U.S. band Foo Fighters places lights in front of the hotel where the band's drummer Taylor Hawkins was found dead in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

An image of Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins adorns a makeshift memorial outside the hotel where Hawkins was found dead, in northern Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Franklin, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)

Klaus Meine of the Scorpions is shown at Zappos Theater on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Pat Gray/Kabik Photo Group)

Mattias Jabs the Scorpions is shown at Zappos Theater on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Pat Gray/Kabik Photo Group)

The Scorpions are shown at Zappos Theater on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Pat Gray/Kabik Photo Group)

Foo Fighters have canceled all upcoming concert dates following the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins. The band’s status for Sunday’s Grammys telecast remains uncertain, however, as its statement Tuesday did not address their scheduled performance at MGM Grand Garden.

Grammys officials have not yet confirmed whether Foo Fighters will perform Sunday. Rumors in the Twitterverse are the band would play a tribute to Hawkins, with co-founder Dave Grohl playing the drum intro. Again, just some buzz, nothing official.

From the band: “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Foo Fighters had been slated to play upcoming dates at the Beale Street Music Festival; the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival; Columbia, Md.; Raleigh, N.C.; Daytona Beach, Fla.; Charlotte, N.C.; the Boston Calling Music Festival; and summer dates in Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France and the UK.

The band’s most recent Las Vegas performances were performed two shows in December Dolby Live. In the second show, Grohl teased to a possible Foo Fighters’ residency in Vegas.

Scorpions’ salute

We wanted more Scorpions, and we got them at Zappos Theater on Saturday night. Finally. Their “Sin City Night” residency, delayed by two years, finally played the Strip. And, after the show, we still wanted more Scorpions. Personal “Still Loving You,” “Arizona” and “Can’t Live Without You” didn’t make the cut.

But “Blackout” did, and the moment where the song halts and the lights drop is just about the best thing going for Scorps fans. Terrific tribute to the Ukraine, too, dedicating “Wind of Change” to the people of Ukraine. The latest statement from a band that also has a soul in its rock ‘n’ roll.

The show flourished at the box office, too, selling into the balcony, which is customarily draped off. It was a zoo, for “The Zoo,” and those of us who remember the band from our teen years say they are worth the wait.

Perrico feels the draft

David Perrico and the Las Vegas Raiders House Band is playing the NFL Draft Experience on April 28-30. This is further indication that Perrico’s team will return to Allegiant Stadium for the 2022 season. Perrico plans to rotate between eight and 10 musicians at the venue, set up on behind the High Roller just east of Linq Promenade, next to Caesars Forum. You really can’t miss it.

Holo-Houston is back

““An Evening with Whitney Houston: The Hologram Concert” at Harrah’s Showroom returned Saturday after taking 10 shows off to play Riyadh Front’s Culture Square in Saudi Arabia. The hologram Houston sold extremely well overseas and a re-engagement is in the offing.

Vic? That you?

The 20-foot-tall Vegas Vic replica sign is due to be installed at Vic’s Symphony Park at 7 a.m. Friday. Venue co-founder Chris Lowden of Stoney’s Rockin’ Country has informed us of this singularly Vegas event. No lights, yet, because there is no power to the sign. Until there is, I offer to run an extension cord to the towering cowboy …

Rock return

Through the coverage of the Academy Awards debacle, we note that Chris Rock is playing the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 6-7 and again July 3. Just in time for the fireworks.

Great Moments in Social Media

This entry again stars Carrot Top. The prop comic has posted a video on Instagram where an unseen individual (OK, he’s Jeff Molitz) asks, “Have you ever met Will Smith?” C.T. turns to show a red, hand-shaped mark on his left cheek. “Couldn’t have been nicer, couldn’t have gone better.”

‘AGT’ dark

We’ll take a formal explanation as to why “America’s Got Talent Live” was dark from last weekend through Wednesday night at Luxor. We do believe this is a sign of soft ticket sales.

Cool Hang Alert

We fix the location for this Cool Hang from Monday’s post: The Las Vegas Jazz Juice band opens the Concerts in the Park season at 7 p.m. Saturday at Estelle Neal Park at 6076 Rebecca Road. The act features top touring musicians Mark Dalzell on drums, Dave Richardson on keys, Miguel Fernando Rodriguez on reeds and Chris Gordan on upright bass. Guests are encouraged to bring low-back chairs and blankets for lawn seating. They are also encouraged to enter, free of charge. No cover for these shows.

