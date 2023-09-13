For a night it’s ‘Strike Force Three’ for Kimmel, Fallon, Colbert

“Strike Force Five” is being pared for a one-night benefit performance to aid sidelined Hollywood pros.

Jimmy Kimmel is shown at the "It's No Joke" Project ALS fundraiser for Joey Porrello, Kimmel's godson, at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at Linq Promenade on Friday, May 27. 2023. (Steve Spatafore)

Jimmy Kimmel arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. (Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Marketing material for "Strike Force Three," playing Dolby Live at Park MGM on Sept. 23. (Live Nation)

A power trio is headlining Dolby Live this month.

Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon co-host in “Strike Force Five Three” at 8 p.m. Sept. 23. This is three-fifth of the “Strike Force Five” podcast team, completed by John Oliver and Seth Meyers.

Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday Pacific time at Ticketmaster.com.

The show’s title makes more sense if you know that “Five” is crossed out in promotional material. Oliver and Meyers are not taking part. Oliver is quoted in the release as saying, “I’m not allowed back in Vegas until I’m cleared of all charges.” He did not elaborate.

“Strike Force Five” launched on Spotify Aug. 30, billed as a limited-series podcast. It has premiered as the top-rated podcast on Spotify and Apple. The first four episodes are on Spotify and all podcast platforms.

Proceeds from that show, and the live performance, will continue to be used to support out-of-work entertainment professionals. New episodes of all late-night shows, and all scripted programming, have halted during the strike.

Kimmel, who, of course, is from Las Vegas, continues to be the celeb partner in Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at Linq Promenade.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.