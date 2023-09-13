90°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

For a night it’s ‘Strike Force Three’ for Kimmel, Fallon, Colbert

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2023 - 11:29 am
 
Jimmy Kimmel is shown at the "It's No Joke" Project ALS fundraiser for Joey Porrello, Kimmel's ...
Jimmy Kimmel is shown at the "It's No Joke" Project ALS fundraiser for Joey Porrello, Kimmel's godson, at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at Linq Promenade on Friday, May 27. 2023. (Steve Spatafore)
Jimmy Kimmel arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. ...
Jimmy Kimmel arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. (Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Marketing material for "Strike Force Three," playing Dolby Live at Park MGM on Sept. 23. (Live ...
Marketing material for "Strike Force Three," playing Dolby Live at Park MGM on Sept. 23. (Live Nation)

A power trio is headlining Dolby Live this month.

Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon co-host in “Strike Force Five Three” at 8 p.m. Sept. 23. This is three-fifth of the “Strike Force Five” podcast team, completed by John Oliver and Seth Meyers.

Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday Pacific time at Ticketmaster.com.

The show’s title makes more sense if you know that “Five” is crossed out in promotional material. Oliver and Meyers are not taking part. Oliver is quoted in the release as saying, “I’m not allowed back in Vegas until I’m cleared of all charges.” He did not elaborate.

“Strike Force Five” launched on Spotify Aug. 30, billed as a limited-series podcast. It has premiered as the top-rated podcast on Spotify and Apple. The first four episodes are on Spotify and all podcast platforms.

Proceeds from that show, and the live performance, will continue to be used to support out-of-work entertainment professionals. New episodes of all late-night shows, and all scripted programming, have halted during the strike.

Kimmel, who, of course, is from Las Vegas, continues to be the celeb partner in Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at Linq Promenade.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
‘Losing money every minute’: MGM, FBI look into possibility of cyberattack
‘Losing money every minute’: MGM, FBI look into possibility of cyberattack
2
15 Nevada Albertsons to be sold if merger with Smith’s parent company is approved
15 Nevada Albertsons to be sold if merger with Smith’s parent company is approved
3
CCSD declares impasse in contract negotiations with teachers union
CCSD declares impasse in contract negotiations with teachers union
4
‘Pawn Stars’ cast member had ‘blank stare’ in Vegas DUI arrest, police say
‘Pawn Stars’ cast member had ‘blank stare’ in Vegas DUI arrest, police say
5
2 Henderson office buildings to be redeveloped into retail center
2 Henderson office buildings to be redeveloped into retail center
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
From the Bookmobile to the Strip: Tom Papa takes storied trek to Vegas
From the Bookmobile to the Strip: Tom Papa takes storied trek to Vegas
Doughnuts, free tickets in B-52’s Strip party
Doughnuts, free tickets in B-52’s Strip party
Foreigner to close it out with 2-part Vegas residency
Foreigner to close it out with 2-part Vegas residency
Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ coming to MGM Grand
Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ coming to MGM Grand
‘I would have to get a real job’: Wayne Newton extends Flamingo residency
‘I would have to get a real job’: Wayne Newton extends Flamingo residency
Shin Lim got an extension. How long is he staying on Strip?
Shin Lim got an extension. How long is he staying on Strip?