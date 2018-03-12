For ‘Future’ reference, Moody Blues returning to Wynn Las Vegas

The Moody Blues, who issued that masterpiece in 1967, are returning to Encore Theater for an engagement past their four-show spree in January.

There is a future for “Days of Future Passed” at Wynn Las Vegas.

Show dates for the Moodies are Sept. 19, 21-22, 26, 28-29 and Oct. 3 and 5-6. Tickets are $59.50-$275, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Show dates for the Moodies are Sept. 19, 21-22, 26, 28-29 and Oct. 3 and 5-6. Tickets are $59.50-$275, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

As before, the band will reprise its “Days” album in full. Longtime Moodies Justin Hayward, John Lodge and Graeme Edge are set to be in the lineup for the fall dates.

Similar to how Chicago played its second album (alternately referred to as “Chicago” or “Chicago II”) at the Venetian Theatre, the Moodies will play two sets split by an intermission. One is filled with hits, the other a complete retelling of “Days.”

In an interview in January, Lodge said he was dedicating the run to the late vocalist and flutist Ray Thomas, who died that month. Lodge and Thomas had their final conversation over the Christmas holiday, and Lodge said, “We knew each other since we were teenagers, just young kids, and he will always be by my side.”

Omnia hits 3

Omnia Nightclub notched its third birthday last week. Steve Aoki launched the lengthy celebration Tuesday night with a special installment of his annual “Anniversary Spring Jam Classic,” a hoops-themed industry party. His guests were hip-hop artist Desiigner and, late in the evening, Hakkasan Group headliner NGHTMRE.

Calvin Harris took over Friday night, his first performance at the club since New Year’s Eve. Zedd was up Saturday and accepted a plaque from Hakkasan Group CEO Nick McCabe, honoring the club’s three-year mark. I happen to be of the demo that recalls the club’s opening as Pure in 2006, with performances by The B-52s, DJ AM and Travis Barker, and the switch three years ago.

The cost to create Omnia was initially reported to exceed $100 million, possibly as high as $125 million. Whatever the cost, it was money well spent. The 75,000-square-foot space is a towering testament to adrenaline.

Collectors, take note

A signal that The Meruelo Group is indeed planning a change in name (or “branding,” as the marketing culture calls it) at SLS is the growing scarcity of SLS-logo merchandise. I’m reliably told that shipments of SLS-branded goods stopped in February.

Two new for Terry Fator

Terry Fator’s career is still on the move, even if his lips aren’t.

The headliner at his self-named theater at The Mirage celebrates his ninth anniversary at the hotel Monday night. Fator is unveiling new characters — plural, two of them — to enter his 10th year on the Strip.

As we reach back to key moments in ventriloquial history, Fator won Season 2 of “America’s Got Talent” in 2007 and opened a limited engagement at the Las Vegas Hilton (now Westgate Las Vegas) that October. His original contract at The Mirage was announced the next year as a five-year deal, but he’s performed consistently in the room originally built for impressionist Danny Gans.

Fator has 14 character puppets, not including those he’s premiering this week. My favorite: Hard-rock fan and cannabis dispensary frequenter Dougie Scott Walker.

Grimm doffs ‘Hat’

On the topic of “America’s Got Talent” alumni in VegasVille …

Michael Grimm, the 2010 Season 5 “AGT” champion, is keeping the spirit of Ovation lounge at Green Valley Ranch Resort alive. In 2009, Grimm recorded a show at the venue, which included his version of, “Leave Your Hat On,” one of the songs he performed in his championship run on the NBC show.

That recording is being used on the March 25 episode of the Fox’s “The Last Man on Earth.” Grimm continues to perform his one-man acoustic sets at Tuscany’s Piazza Lounge on Tuesday nights.

And what of Ovation, which hosted artists ranging from Berlin to the Lon Bronson Band? One of the great live-music venues in the city closed in 2012. You can play bingo in that space now. And by “you,” I mean, “you.”

Cool hang alert

The great singing impressionist Bob Anderson returns to Las Vegas for two dates at South Point Showroom on March 23-24. Anderson’s history in VegasVille dates to 1973, when he was hanging out at the Sahara when Nancy Sinatra was rehearsing for her show in the Conga Room. As legend has it, The Everly Brothers, co-headliners on the bill, got into an argument and stormed from the hotel.

Anderson filled in and has been a Strip favorite ever since, especially as the star of late-night hangs at the Top of the Dunes in the 1970s and ’80. He reprises Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Tom Jones, Sammy Davis Jr., Bobby Darin, Nat King Cole and Mel Torme, among other legends, in his remarkable stage show.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.