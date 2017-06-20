For the Warriors, what happens in Oakland, stays in Vegas

Golden State Warriors at the Aria. (Courtesy)

For a time, it seemed as if VegasVille added a third major professional sports team to the Raiders and Vegas Golden Knights.

We speak of course of our friends and, for the moment, adopted NBA franchise, the Golden State Warriors. Apparently, what happens in Oakland, stays in Vegas. These guys were so ubiquitous this weekend I would not have been surprised to run into Draymond Green (the team’s unofficial Las Vegas party MVP) at the Midway at Circus Circus.

Say this for the Dubs, they left no stone, or major Strip resort, unturned. Add Wynn/Encore to a list including Aria (Jewel Nightclub and Liquid Day Lounge), Cosmopolitan (Marquee Nightclub and Dayclub), The Cromwell (Drai’s), Mandalay Bay (the Mandalay Bay Events Center for Saturday’s Andre Ward-Sergey Kovalev fight) and MGM Grand (Topgolf). At least one Warrior, and usually several, was spotted at each of these party retreats.

Finals MVP Kevin Durant was typically in the eye of the frivolity, joined by co-owners Joseph Lacob and Peter Guber. Encore Beach Club was the most recent reported sighting from the Warriors’ casino crawl. Green, Klay Thompson, JaVale McGee, Andre Iguodala, Matt Barnes and Ian Clark were lavished with attention and expensive bottled alcoholic beverages.

The team’s next move should be to display the championship trophy at the Aria porte cochère, or the DJ booth at Jewel, or somewhere. And put a tip cup in front of it, because I understand the purse strings were pretty tight from this bunch.

Clay. Rourke. TV.

Andrew Dice Clay is back for another run at Laugh Factory at Tropicana Las Vegas at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The second season of Clay’s Showtime series, “Dice,” was filmed at the hotel this spring. The series returns Aug. 20, and, in something of a coup, Mickey Rourke is among Clay’s impressive lineup of guest stars.

“This is the first time he’s ever done TV. It’s an insane episode,” Clay said during a chat at the hotel during filming. “I don’t want to give any more away, but we’ve got all these great people in the show.” Those making appearances include James Woods, Michael Imperioli, Ron Livingston, Spencer Garrett, Mike Starr, Kevin Corrigan and Billy Gardell As for performing at Laugh Factory, Clay says, “I still get that feeling like, ‘Oh (expletive), I’ve got to get on.’ I’ve got some nerves, some stress. It’s because I love it and I still want to thrill people.” Clay has also been cast in the remake of “A Star is Born,” directed and starring Bradley Cooper and co-starring Lady Gaga, out next year. The Diceman plays Lorenzo, father of Lady Gaga’s Ally.

El Deana remembers El Dino

Deana Martin is paying homage to her father, the legendary entertainer Dean Martin, at South Point Showroom at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A fine singer herself, Martin is currently working with the production company Creative Chaoson a documentary about her late father, whose 100th birthday would have been June 7. Creative Chaos worked on the Oscar-nominated documentary “Curtain Call,” a tale of the residents of the former performers living at the Actor’s Fund Home in Englewood N.J.

Over the weekend, Martin appeared at the three-day “Dean Martin Festival” in her father’s hometown of Steubenville, Ohio.

“It was an overwhelming outpouring, everyone hugging and crying,” Martin said. “Everybody had a story about my father.” Martin her voice, and hands, were weary after the event. “These old ladies — they have a grip, I tell you,” she joked.

Martin’s centennial celebrations are modest compared Frank Sinatra’s, whose 100th anniversary in December 2015 included an all-star CBS special taped at Encore Theater.

“My dad was never one to seek publicity, ” Martin recalled. True. Dean Martin asked for his longtime PR rep, Warren Cowan, (of famed PR firm Rogers and Cowan) to seek coverage on just two occasions. One was to chide director Billy Wilder in Daily Variety after Wilder said Martin’s box office appeal was waning.

The other? “It was after my dad hit a hole-in-one while playing golf in Las Vegas,” Martin said. “He really loved to play golf.”

