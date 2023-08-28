Foreigner to close it out with 2-part Vegas residency

“Feels Like The Last Time” will run next spring, and again in October-November ‘24 at The Venetian.

Vocalist Kelly Hansen and bassist Jeff Pilson return with Foreigner when the band resumes its series at The Venetian Theatre March 24-April 8. (Krishta Abruzzini)

Vocalist Kelly Hansen joined Foreigner in 2002, and the band has been a popular tour draw ever since. The iconic rockers return to The Venetian Theatre from March 24-April 8. (Kelly S. Schweige)

Vocalist Kelly Hansen has given new life to venerable rock band Foreigner, returning to The Venetian Theatre from March 24-April 8. (Krishta Abruzzini)

Foreigner is calling it a career with two-part series at The Venetian Theatre in ’24.

“Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour” residency runs March 6 to April 6, followed by another run Oct. 25 to Nov. 9. All shows start at 9:30 p.m., on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com, at VenetianLasVegas.com or any Venetian box office.

The 16 performances going on sale are: March 2024: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30; April 2024: 3, 5, 6; October 2024: 25, 26, 30; November 2024: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9.

Original member Mick Jones continues to appear with the band. The terrific vocalist Kelly Hansen remains the front man. The band powers through “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the top-selling international hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.