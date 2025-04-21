Foreigner’s not finished with Las Vegas, and neither is Pitbull

A 20-member symphonic celebration of Foreigner is coming to Las Vegas next March, while “Mr. 305” adds more dates to his Strip residency.

PItbull returns to BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau on the Las Vegas Strip for four dates in September and November. (KF Publicity)

PItbull returns to BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau on the Las Vegas Strip for four dates in September and November. (KF Publicity)

Foreigner has announced “Foreigner: The Hits Orchestral — Celebrating 50 Years Live in Vegas” is coming to The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas in March 2026. (Krishta Abruzzini)

Foreigner is bringing the orchestra, and Pitbull is bringing the party, in some upcoming VegasVille show announcements. The latest:

A symphonic rock show

The Foreigner “farewell” is moving forward.

“Foreigner: The Hits Orchestral — Celebrating 50 Years Live in Vegas” plays The Venetian Theatre March 6-14, 2026. This is a 20-member symphonic celebration of the band that was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October. “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Cold As Ice,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Hot Blooded” and “Juke Box Hero” are on the announced set list.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com or any box office at The Venetian/Palazzo.

Juilliard-trained cello virtuoso Dave Eggar has written the arrangements for this series alongside the band’s rock/orchestral percussionist Chuck Palmer, who will also conduct. A seven-time Grammy nominee, Eggar has performed, recorded and arranged for such artists as Coldplay, Paul Simon, Amy Winehouse and Beyoncé.

The band issued an album with a symphonic concept, “Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus,” in 2018. The release is from their show in Lucerne, Switzerland, in 2017, which still streams on YouTube and PBS.

Foreigner’s formal lineup has not been announced. Kelly Hansen has been the band’s dedicated singer for 20 years, including all performances in Las Vegas. Hansen has recently opted to break from the band on its international dates, no formal explanation given.

Original vocalist Lou Gramm is returning for an eight-date “Historic Farewell Tour” run through Mexico and South America beginning April 28. Canadian singer Geordie Brown (“Juke Box Hero — The Musical”) is performing with the band for 13 shows through his home country this fall.

Foreigner notched 10 top-10 Billboard singles in the mid-1970s through 1980s, with “I Want to Know What Love Is” hitting No. 1 in 1985. The band still registers 15 million online streams a week.

The groove continues

On the topic of live-performance momentum, Pitbull is returning to BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau for four dates Sept. 12-13 and Nov. 21-22. The earlier dates coincide with Mexican Independence Day. The latter run alongside Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

The 44-year-old performer born Armando Christian Pérez previously booked dates on May 9-10. Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment/pitbull. The previously booked dates are on sale now. Guitar and EDM visionary DJ Ashba has opened for Pitbull at BleauLive Theater; his return for the just-announced dates has yet to be confirmed.

In his ongoing residency, the superstar alternately known as “Mr. Worldwide” and “Mr. 305” turns out “Give Me Everything,” “Timber” and “Time of Our Lives,” “International Love,” “Feel This Moment,” “Fireball” and “Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor).” We have pyro, wild lighting and the performer’s indefatigable dance team.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.