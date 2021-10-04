Former Fox 5 reporter Rachel Smith takes on new venture

Vegas entertainment broadcast reporter Rachel Smith, who spent 15 years on Fox 5, has started "Lights, Camera, Vegas" on BEOND.TV. (BEOND.TV)

Longtime Las Vegas broadcast entertainment reporter Rachel Smith is going beyond TV. Her next venture is just that, BEOND.TV. Her “Lights, Camera, Vegas” half-hour show debuted Friday.

“I’m so excited to launch this new show, which celebrates entertainment but with a special focus on Las Vegas,” Smith says. “It’s not only the most entertaining city in the world, but a community I love and call home.”

BEOND.TV is a Los Angeles-based broadcast and digital network hosted by veteran journalists and content creators at the beond.tv website (no “Y” as station’s co-founder Amie Martin misspelled “beyond” in a spelling bee as a kid).

Smith is focusing on in-depth interviews with A-list stars in this new venture. Usher, who returns to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December, is featured on her premiere episode. The show also features Smith’s clips with Usher, Shania Twain, Paris Hilton and Ryan Reynolds.

Smith spent 15 years as a member of Fox 5’s on-air team. She has won three Emmy Awards and is a member of the Critics Choice Association, which votes on the annual Critics Choice Awards. Smith was part of Fox 5’s cutbacks of several veteran staffers in September 2020.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rachel Smith on this exciting new production,” Carlos Amezcua, co-founder of BEOND.TV and former Los Angeles news anchor, said in a statement. “Rachel is a leader in entertainment news with connections to the biggest celebrities and entertainment headliners. She’s not only a highly respected name in the industry, but her love of Las Vegas has made her an ambassador for the city she always champions.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.