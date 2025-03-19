62°F
Former RJ columnist Norm Clarke in hospice care

Norm Clarke holds a copy of his autobiography, "Power of the Patch," in his hospice room on Fri ...
Norm Clarke holds a copy of his autobiography, "Power of the Patch," in his hospice room on Friday, March 15, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Threads, Instagram
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2025 - 1:56 pm
 

Former Review-Journal columnist Norm Clarke is in hospice care in Las Vegas.

The 82-year-old journalist, best known for writing the R-J’s widely read celebrity news column “Vegas Confidential” from 1999-2016, has ceased treatment for cancer. Clarke was originally diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2001. He was transferred to hospice care last week.

On Friday Clarke received copies of his new autobiography, “The Power of the Patch,” the fifth book he wrote throughout his storied career. The new book will be donated to journalism programs and not available in wide release.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

