Fox 5 cuts staff in cost-saving move

KVVU Channel 5, Las Vegas’ Fox affiliate, has reportedly let go of its station manager and several longtime and popular on-air personalities. The moves are part of a company-wide, cost-cutting strategy initiated by COVID-caused financial concerns.

On Friday, Fox 5 Vice President and General Manager Michael Korr confirmed parent company Meredith Corporation had cut staff on Thursday:

“Meredith announced initiatives to address the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and position our business for future growth. They include cost-control measures as well as a reallocation of resources to higher-growth areas. These decisions are always difficult to make, and we will miss our colleagues. We are appreciative of their contributions to KVVU FOX 5 and our Las Vegas viewers and wish them well in the future.”

Korr declined to confirm who was no longer with the station. But according to sources familiar with the company’s moves who were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter, such veteran staffers as station manager Terri Peck and anchors Rachel Smith, Maria Silva and Christine Maddela are no longer with the company.

Efforts to reach each those affected Friday afternoon were unsuccessful. The ex-staffers were no longer listed on the Fox 5 website after it was updated Friday.

Meredith company spokeswoman Kara Kelly, who also did not verify who had been released from Fox 5, said generally those who are no longer with the company are removed from official websites.

Meredith has laid off a total of 180 staffers among a workforce of 5,000 nationwide. Fewer than a dozen have reportedly lost their jobs in Las Vegas.

