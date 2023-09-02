Fox 5 host moving to new Las Vegas sports network

Mike Davis says of leaving More for SSSEN, “It’s the opportunity to become the first-ever employee of this upstart sports organization.”

Mike Davis, shown on the Fox 5 news desk, is moving to a new role at Silver State Sports and Entertainment. (Mike Davis/Fox 5)

Mike Davis shown interviewing Mark Wahlberg at Wahlburgers at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place. Davis is moving to a new role at Silver State Sports and Entertainment. (Mike Davis/Fox 5)

Mike Davis shown interviewing Applied Analysis principal analyst Jeremy Arguero at Drai's at the Cromwell. Davis is moving to a new role at Silver State Sports and Entertainment. (Mike Davis/Fox 5)

Mike Davis wore a wedding dress while reporting cyclery-center promotion in one of his final segments for the Fox 5 More show.

He’ll swap the gown for a football uniform, at least in spirit.

Davis is returning to his sports-broadcast roots with the new Silver State Sports and Entertainment (SSSEN) network. Davis is the host and face of the new Fox 5 initiative, which airs on digital channel 5.2 and Cox Cable Channel 125.

Davis’ last day with the morning Fox 5 More entertainment show was Friday, though he was out sick. He starts at SSSEN Monday.

“It’s the opportunity to become the first-ever employee of this upstart sports organization,” Davis says. “With the growth of sports in Las Vegas, they’re putting me in this new role with this brand new network. I’m really leaving the whole entertainment and More kind of thing.”

The 31-year-old Davis has already been on the SSSEN roster with his “Vegas Huddle” podcast.

“I’ll be doing more studio hosting, conversation,” he says. “I’m going to be creating, producing, hosting, doing a bunch of different content for this network.”

Davis has been was a freelance reporter for NBC Sports Chicago, and also a post-production assistant at NFL Films. In 2017, Davis graduated from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, earning his master’s degree in broadcast journalism.

Davis called an audible just after graduating, taking the head production position on “The Howard Stern Show,” where he worked with Stern, Robin Quivers, and Gary Dell’Abate.

Davis also worked at KYTX CBS 19 in Tyler, Texas before joining Fox 5’s More team in 2019.

The show’s very title, merging sports and entertainment, lines up with Las Vegas’ ascension as a sports mecca.

“I really believe, and we have seen with the Super Bowl and F1 and everything that’s on the horizon, entertainment and sports coming together,” Davis said. “We’ve been saying on the air this is the sports capital of the world. I really believe it, and this is a way to specialize in that area.”

News 3’s new ND

On the topic of what we watch, news-wise …

Jeff Rosetti has taken over the news director position at News 3, effective Aug. 14. Rosetti spent 11½ years at Indianapolis NBC affiliate WTHR and is also a former producer at CNN for four years. He replaces Stephanie Wheatley, who left the station in May for a PIO position at Clark County.

Rosetti says he has already identified where he wants to find stories in Las Vegas.

“The Strip is awesome and glitzy, and I am now starting to learn there is the other Vegas,” he said during a recent chat at the station. “The community Vegas, the neighborhood Vegas. That’s what I am most excited about.”

LV Weekly editor to TSC

Also, excitement …

Spencer Patterson has left his post as editor of Las Vegas Weekly for a director of communications post at The Smith Center. Patterson was with Greenspun Media Group starting as a sports writer in 1998, moving to a music-writing position at the Sun and later the LVW post. On a personal note, Spencer and I worked together for many years on many memorable stories. I predict rampant success for him at Smith Center Nation.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.