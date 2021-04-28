Fox 5’s Feven Kay still set to host livestream concert

Pop Strings band leader and trumpet great David Perrico says Feven Kay will host Sunday’s tribute to Disney movies at The Space.

A promotional flyer showing the lineup for Sunday's David Perrico Pop Strings Orchestra show at The Space. (@David_Perrico Instagram)

A promotional flyer showing Fox 5's Feven Kay and the lineup for Sunday's David Perrico Pop Strings Orchestra show at The Space. (@David_Perrico Instagram)

A promotional flyer showing Fox 5's Feven Kay and the lineup for Sunday's David Perrico Pop Strings Orchestra show at The Space. (@David_Perrico Instagram)

Las Vegas Strip headliner David Perrico is throwing his support behind Fox 5 anchor Feven Kay, who is still in line to host a show starring Perrico’s Pop Strings Orchestra this weekend.

Kay, who spent several weeks off the air after being charged with reckless driving after arrest in March, is still scheduled to emcee Perrico’s next livestream show emanating from The Space at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Kay was sentenced last Wednesday to a $1,000 fine and driving school after the incident, in which she was found asleep at the wheel of her Audi at 7:30 a.m. March 20.

A Fox 5 morning anchor, Kay hosted Perrico’s most recent livestream concert on Feb. 26, also from The Space. The show was themed for Black History Month. Sunday’s concert is a series of songs from Disney movies. The in-person tickets are sold out, but the performance is available online ($23.50 a pop) at stellartickets.com.

“Feven is a total pro, has my full support,” Perrico said Wednesday morning after learning the news of Kay’s sentencing. “I am looking forward to her hosting the Disney concert.”

In a statement that aired last week on her station, Kay said, “Many of you have noticed I’ve been off air for a few weeks. As I move forward, I want you to know I have learned from this and I will continue learning.”

Kay had been off the air for at least three weeks prior to her return Monday. Efforts to reach her Wednesday morning were unsuccessful.

Sunday’s show is the latest from Perrico’s popular band, which for four years has headlined in residency at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace. The orchestra features seven string players and singers Lily Arce (who is married to the bandleader) and Fletch Wolcott.

Singers Sunday include an array of Vegas favorites: Serena Henry, Noybel Gorgoy, Lorena Peril, Francesca Camus, Christine Shebeck, Autumn Grayce, Lauren Ashlee and The Space proprietor Mark Shunock. Shunock is reprising “Hakuna Matata” his role as Timba from his time in “The Lion King.”

Perrico is still awaiting word on when, and even where, Pop Strings will relaunch its live residency. The band’s next performance is at Saturday’s Nevada Ballet Theatre Black & White Gala at Wynn Las Vegas, honoring Larry and Camille Ruvo. Saturday’s gala marks Perrico’s eighth straight performance at the NBT gala.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.