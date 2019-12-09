54°F
Kats

Frank Marino, ‘Legends’ continue dalliance through Dec. 30

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2019 - 7:58 pm
 

The Kats! Bureau is The Perch at T-Mobile Arena, or what I call the media row for Vegas Golden Knights home games. Shania Twain has cranked the siren to open the proceedings; the home team responded by falling behind 2-0 in the first period on their way to a 5-0 drubbing by the New York Rangers.

No matter. We still cut across the ice, here and elsewhere:

Luck be a lady

Joan Rivers lives on after all. At least in “Legends in Concert” at Tropicana, where Frank Marino returns to the show for four performances Dec. 26-30. Marino, you certainly recall, retired his Rivers portrayal in a semi-formal ceremony (while wearing a formal gown) on Nov. 19.

At the time, Marino said, “Tonight’s going to be the last night I’ll be performing as Joan, unless I do something with ‘Legends’ in the future.”

The show enjoyed increased ticket sales — upward of 200 per show — when Marino was on the bill. In his Rivers character, he introduces the collection of “Legends” co-stars. The current lineup is Mariah Carey, Bono, Reba McEntire and Elvis.

Combined, “Legends” and Marino have spent a combined 66 years onstage in Las Vegas (36 for “Legends,” 33 for Marino in “Evening At La Cage” and “Divas Las Vegas”). Marino is expected to roll out a new “Divas”-themed concept on the Strip in the spring.

Marino is also hosting a private event in Dubai, produced by Caroline Stanbury of “Ladies of London” on Bravo, Jan. 5-13. Stanbury is pitching a “Divas Las Vegas” concept in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Marino is scheduled to tour Florida after that appearance. He debuts a new version of “Divas” at the Italian American Club on Feb. 16.

Front and center

The Front Yard has opened at Ellis Island, the family owned casino, hotel and brewery on Koval Lane just south of Flamingo Road. The new beer garden offers a two-story restaurant, bar and entertainment stage.

The venue’s entertainment lineup was a winner: The Righteous Brothers headlined, along with “America’s Got Talent” finalist Daniel Emmet, great Vegas vocalist Naomi Mauro and the cast of “The Rat Pack is Back” at Tuscany Suites.

Do not get excited. This performance was not open to the public. It was held Nov. 23 for Ellis Island founder Gary Ellis’s mother Mary Jo to celebrate her 85th birthday. Suffice to say she is a big Righteous Brothers fan. She’s not alone — Bill Medley and Bucky Heard still do brisk business at Harrah’s Showroom (the guys are back at 6 p.m. Dec. 26). “Rat Pack” routinely fills Copa Room, Emmet just performed a symphony show Friday night with Marie Osmond at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, and Mauro performs most Saturday nights at Pizzeria Monzu, at Nora’s on Fridays and at Hazel at Mandalay Bay on Mondays. Consider yourself updated.

As for the fare at new Front Yard enclave, I’ll call out the Front Yard Burger and margherita flat bread, for starters. Oh, and the FizzyWater with lime, as you watch the sports action on the big screens. Already a fan of the place, which served as a Kats! Bureau even before the grand opening last weekend.

To the Core

Spent some quality time at Core Arena with Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel on Saturday afternoon, watching some of the Junior World Finals. By “some of” I mean, two bull rides by 7-year-old boys. Tough kids, no bull.

I noticed for the first time just how close Core Arena is to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. The Smith Center’s bell tower is right there, just to the west. Amazing juxtaposition of cultural offerings in downtown Las Vegas.

Jossel has also made space for the Rodeo Fashion Western Arts (RFWA) expo, on the upper level just across from Oscar’s Steakhouse. The layout is similar to the vibe created and celebrated at South Point during National Finals Rodeo.

Plaza has carved a niche in the widespread evolution of downtown. Playing Monopoly with the property on 1 Main Street, I’d keep track of the Greyhound station between the hotel and Core Arena. It’s an odd, and in no way permanent, fit.

Cool Hang Alert

The ongoing “Holiday Magic 2019” shows at Linq Promenade run 6 p.m. daily and feature fake snow (for real) and a strolling piano, which is a piano on wheels with a contortionist performing on top. Didn’t Liberace try this? No! He did not!

This is a production of Jenny Arata, who is an originator of “V — The Ultimate Variety Show’s Skating Aratas act, with her husband, Victor; and Angelina Puzanova of Show Talent Productions. Dancers, acrobats, possibly a sighting of Brian Thomas, who plays Lucky the Leprechaun at O’Sheas … there is no cover charge for all this spectacle, which is the gift that keeps giving through Christmas Day.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram

