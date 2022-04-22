Frank Marino’s last show to be served with mimosas

Frank Marino has been a Strip star since 1985. His next, and final, show is off-Strip at the Westgate Las Vegas.

Frank Marino is shown at Frank Marino Red Carpet Lounge at the Westgate on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Frank Marino is shown at Frank Marino Red Carpet Lounge at the Westgate on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The entrance of Frank Marino Red Carpet Lounge at the Westgate on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The dining room of Frank Marino Red Carpet Lounge at the Westgate on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The dining room of Frank Marino Red Carpet Lounge at the Westgate on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The dining room of Frank Marino Red Carpet Lounge at the Westgate on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The dining room of Frank Marino Red Carpet Lounge at the Westgate on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The dining room of Frank Marino Red Carpet Lounge at the Westgate on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The dining room of Frank Marino Red Carpet Lounge at the Westgate on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Like avocado toast served on a golden plate, the last phase of Frank Marino’s Las Vegas career is being delivered this weekend at Westgate Las Vegas.

“Frank Marino’s Red Carpet Brunch” debuts at the Frank Marino Red Carpet Lounge, with seatings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday. The brunch and show continue on May 1, with weekend dates in May and beyond to be announced. Pricing is $49.99 for bunch and show, $69.99 to add bottomless mimosas, $99.99 for VIP seating and a select curated menu (go to westgateresorts.com for tickets and info).

Marino’s long-term plan is to grow the brunch into a dinner show, which is why the room so resembles a supper club. The venerable diva’s objective, too, is to leave “Legendary Divas” at the Tropicana, where he is currently performing his unflagging Joan Rivers role, this fall.

Marino’s contract is up in October. If the plan holds, the Vegas icon will be done on the Strip after a 37-year career.

“This show will be, what’s the term? My last hurrah,” Marino says during an early tour of the venue. “Hurrah me out.”

The 58-year-old Marino claims, “I was planning on performing until I’m 64, but I might lower it to 62.”

The Red Carpet Lounge is a few paces down the walkway from Westgate’s famous Elvis statue. The room was most recently the hotel’s concierge lounge, a place common hotel guests might never have visited. But before that, it was the palm-adorned Paradise Cafe, a place we visited a lot for lunches with our friends at the old Las Vegas Hilton.

The ballroom is laid out in the same fancy fashion as the cabaret shows Marino performed at Sunrise Musical Theater in Lauderhill, Fla., in 1985. That’s where Marino was discovered by Pia Zadora and the late Riviera owner Meshulam Riklis. In September ‘85, Marino was cast to star as Rivers in “An Evening at La Cage.” Ever since, Marino has summoned his Rivers role at the Riv, The Linq and currently in “Legendary Divas.”

Marino joined the “Legends in Concert” cast in September 2019. He signed on for the all-female “Legendary Divas” version in December. The show is expected to move off its all-ladies lineup in October, leaving Marino to pursue his interests at Westgate.

Marino surveys his scene at his self-named theater. The place is bathed in so much golden glitter, white feathers and crystal effects, he says, “It looks like a drag queen blew up in here.”

The show’s concept, location and format are to the self-dubbed Queen of Las Vegas’ specifications.

Marino plans to be out in front of his latest “Divas” concept until he boxes up the Rivers wig for a second time (he boxed it up onstage in November 2019, too) and ends his performance career. He’s joined by a series of tributes to such original “Divas” characters as Cher, Bette Midler and Diana Ross. Also in rotation are Tina Turner, Liza Minnelli, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston and Taylor Swift (a new addition to the cast and easily the youngest star represented).

Marino is toying with the idea of moving away from the specified Rivers character, even before he retires.

“It could be just Frank Marino as the diva host, without using the name,” Marino says. “But when I’ve tried that, I get letters, fans mad at me. It would be interesting to see if the character can be appreciated not as Joan Rivers, but as the Queen of the Divas, Frank Marino. I think it will morph into that.”

Marino wanted the show to be in something of a regal setting, befitting a refined experience even with some raunchy jokes.

“We want it to be upscale, beautiful, with the food delivered on actual plates with real silverware,” Marino says, obliquely referring to some of his brunch competitors. “Most venues won’t even have tablecloths, let alone black-sequined tablecloths, if you know what I’m saying.”

The menu features buttermilk pancakes, turkey club sandwiches, a classic breakfast of eggs-potatoes-and a Monte Cristo sandwich, among other items. The food will be delivered by servers.

“No buffet,” Marino says. “This is not a zoo.”

Marino adds, “I am not going after the audience of the other brunches. They have that covered. We are doing characters, we are going for different element of people. We think there is enough room for us in the market.”

He stresses locals won’t be required to pay for parking. Marino is forever aware of his potential audience, saying, “People don’t want to spend $50 on brunch and another $50 on parking.”

Of his demographic, Marino says his show and his character has historically been gay-friendly.

“But gays only make up 10 percent of the audience, which means 90 percent are straight,” Marino says. “I need straight people to love me, too.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.