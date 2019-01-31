Frank Marino’s path back to Las Vegas Strip starts with brunch

Frank Marino continues to pursue a venue, reviewing what he describes as “multiple options” for a Strip residency.

Frank Marino will don a gown soon enough, but only after a specific sequins — er, sequence — of events.

Marino is presenting (but not performing in) “A Diva-Licious Drag Brunch” Sunday at DW Bistro at The Gramercy. Show times are 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

“I’ll be going as a boy,” says Marino, who has made a career dressed otherwise, primarily as Joan Rivers in “Evening at La Cage” at the Riviera and “Divas Las Vegas” at The Linq Hotel. “This will be my cast, though. It’ll be ‘Diva-Licious.’”

Marino says a new Cyndi Lauper character will join portrayals of Lady Gaga, Cher, Katy Perry, Whitney Houston and Diana Ross (admission is $10, not including the restaurant’s brunch menu or a table reservation).

Apart from this project, Marino continues to pursue a venue, reviewing what he describes as “multiple options” for a Strip residency.

Meantime, the not-insignificant matter that led to Marino’s show closing at Linq has been finally resolved. His popular and long-running “Divas Las Vegas” tribute show closed suddenly after its performance at The Linq Hotel on June 26, after a Caesars Entertainment investigation found that the show had mishandled funds promised to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Nevada.

Marino apologized for what her termed his “negligence” in the episode, and made restitution to the charity. The two sides then issued a joint statement saying they settled the matter and were moving forward.

The Nevada Gaming Control launched its own investigation into the matter, and after a lengthy review has issued the following statement:

“The Nevada Gaming Control Board has recently completed its investigation into the Caesars Entertainment/’Divas Las Vegas’/Make-A-Wish Foundation episode, which led to the closing of the long-running stage show on June 26. The Board, which launched the investigation in early July, is not making its findings public. As a matter of practice, the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s investigations are confidential.

“The Board, as with any other matter will consider the findings of the investigations and will determine if disciplinary action is warranted and to what extent. Caesars Entertainment self-reported the findings of its own internal inquiry into the matter on the first week of July.”

Through a spokesman, Caesars Entertainment also said it declined to speak publicly about the investigation’s findings or possible penalties leveled against the company.

Marino, who has headlined on the Strip for 33 years in two shows in two hotels, issued his own statement:

“I’m happy to hear that the GCB has finally finalized its investigation into Caesars Entertainment. Now people will finally see that I had no personal involvement and was also an injured party in this whole situation. I‘m so excited to return to the stage to do what I do best and continue to entertain the masses as I have for nearly 35 years. Stay tuned for my big announcement in the coming weeks on the ‘Divas’ new home in Las Vegas. I’m predicting it’ll be the Biggest Drag Spectacular Las Vegas has ever seen!”

Until then, enjoy the eggs Benedict, and Miss Ross.

