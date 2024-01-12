Frankie Valli, 89, preps for shows by visiting ‘Jersey Boys’

Frankie Valli said, “You guys are good,” as he greeted the “Jersey Boys” cast Thursday.

Frankie Valli is shown with "Jersey Boys" assistant director/choreogapher Sarah Lowe and members of the show's cast at Academic Nevada in Henderson on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Instagram/Threads

Frankie Valli is shown with the two performers who portray him in the upcoming "Jersey Boys" production at Orleans Showroom, Jared Chinnock (far left) and Joey Barreiro, at Academia Studios in Henderson on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Instagram/Threads

Frankie Valli is shown with the cast of "Jersey Boys" at Academic Nevada in Henderson on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Instagram/Threads

“Jersey Boys” is about to start a residency run at a Las Vegas showroom. Frankie Valli is headlining International Theater this weekend.

We remind that this is 2024.

The Four Seasons live on, as the new “Jersey Boys” Las Vegas production premieres Jan. 26 at Orleans Showroom. Valli returns Friday through Sunday at Westgate.

The schedules aligning, 89-year-old rock ‘n’ roll legend dropped in on the show’s rehearsals in Henderson on Thursday afternoon.

“You guys are good,” Valli said walked onto the rehearsal floor to robust applause. “I hope you have a very long, long run.” He also offered everyone in the cast tickets to his show this weekend.

Get it: @frankievalli stops in on @JerseyBoysInfo rehearsals. Valli is at the Westgate this weekend. “JB” opens at Orleans Showroom on Jan. 26. @reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/dUqlh8jpxH — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) January 12, 2024

“It’s always amazing to me that it keeps popping up,” Valli said after posing for photos with the cast and crew. “It’s a good show, and I’m very thrilled it’s back in Vegas.”

The role of Valli is toggled by Joey Barreiro (from the national tour of “Newsies”) and Jared Chinnock (in his third production as Valli).

The show is produced by John Bentham’s Ivory Star Productions, which presents “Marriage Can be Murder” and Adam London’s “Laughternoon” at The Venue at the Orleans; and also comic performer Tape Face at the MGM Grand. Ivory Star is producing with licensing authorization of producing power Dodger Theatricals, which delivered the original production to the Strip.

Valli attended the “Jersey Boys” premiere at the Palazzo in May 2008. He was present with his buddy and band co-founder Tommy DeVito at the finale at Paris Theater in September 2016. DeVito died in 2020. Valli and Bob Gaudio are the band’s surviving members.

Valli is in an extended residency at the Westgate, retuning April 4-6, then July 5-6 and Oct. 24-26. Asked to explain his popularity and the productions, Valli said, “I think ‘Jersey Boys’ is a very unique story about guys who came from the ghetto, basically, and became stars.”

Sunset on showroom?

Boyd Gaming is not confirming online reports that Suncoast Showroom is being shut down to make room for a sports-betting annex. Sam Novak, who posts on the promotional web platform Vegas411, cites unnamed sources at the hotel with that information. The final ticketed live-entertainment shows scheduled at the venue are “DSB — Tribute to Journey” on Jan. 27, and “the Martin & Lewis Tribute” the following night.

Boyd spokesman David Strow said in an e-mail, “We are always looking at opportunities to enhance the guest experience at our properties. However, we don’t have any specific plans to announce at this time.”

With the schedule halting this month for ticketed entertainment, we believe the reports the venue is shutting down. The showroom opened with the hotel in 1999, we most recently visited for Travis Cloer’s terrific Christmas show last month.

As I posted on Facebook, Boyd’s entertainment energy is at the Orleans, with “Jersey Boys” and The Venue activated. The company still showcases live entertainment.

But this closing reminds me of Station Casino’s Green Valley Ranch pulling apart its wonderful Ovation Showroom in 2012, to open a glassy bingo emorium.

I was a regular customer of GVR because of Ovation. I’ve never gone there for bingo. At least, not to play. The management invited me to call a rock ‘n’ roll bingo night just after the room reopened. I looked around and remarked, “This is a nice place. It’d make a great showroom.” Haven’t been back to that space since, not in protest, but because, no Lon Bronson Band.

Bono’s back

Venerable Vegas showman and host Dennis Bono has extended his self-titled variety show for another year at South Point Showroom.

“The Dennis Bono Show” is recorded at 2 p.m. Thursdays before a live audience, heard on the Armed Forces Network, CRN Digital, KXNT 840-AM, KDWN 105.5-FM, KJUL 104.7-FM, Soundcloud, Spotify and at dennisbonoshow.com. Bono opened the show at Club Madrid at Sunset Station in 2000. He’s been at South Point for the past 14.

Bono said in a statement, “It has been 24 years of an artistic, self-indulged journey to present the array of tremendous talent that live, work and give oxygen to the Las Vegas entertainment community.”

Tease this …

A former network-TV star who also appeared in a Strip resident production show is coming to an intimate venue this month. We will be chatting with this individual next week.

Line!

From an interivew this week, for a column next week, with Styx co-founder J.Y. Young. “I used to play blackjack. Then I found out I’m a lot better at playing guitar.” The band returns to The Venetian Theatre from Jan. 26-Feb. 3.

Cool Hang Alert(s)

Italian American Showroom hosts a 1970s-hits revival at 8 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 18) with the K-Tel All-Stars. It’s a totally 70s show, playing just like a vintage K-Tel compilation record. Buffet dinner is from 6:30-7 p.m., show is at 8 p.m. Operators are standing by, at IAC (702-457-3866) or Coast II Coast Entertainment (702-596-5293). Or, hit iacvegas.com.

