Free concert series coming to downtown Las Vegas in April

Fremont Street Experience is adding more free shows to its block party. Or, its six-block party, in this case.

The concert series “Free April Fridays” premieres April 5 with the “Pop 2000 Tour,” hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of ’N Sync with O-Town, BBMAK, Ryan Cabrera and LFO. On April 12 it’s Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris, April 19 The Sugarhill Gang and Tag Team, and April 26 Lit.

The series is designed to create momentum for FSE’s long-running Downtown Rocks free-concert series, which opens Memorial Day Weekend.

The FSE free-concert performances have proved a consistently popular draw under the Viva Vision canopy. Saturday, NASCAR fans packed the street for its free annual RaceJam concert, headlined by country music star Dylan Scott.

Prior to the “Free April Fridays” series, FSE hosts its “ShamROCK Bash” from March 14-17. This is 137 hours of free, live performances from such Irish bands as The Arcana Kings, The Black Donnelly’s, Craic in the Stone, and also a performance by Celtic dancers. Go to www.vegasexperience.com for all FSE intel.

