Fremont Street Experience reverses decision to hold live shows next week

Fremont Street Experience on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fremont Street Experience halted its live-entertainment plans faster than you can say Zowie Bowie.

Adhering to the state’s phase two protocols for mass gatherings, FSE announced Friday night it would be holding off returning ambient live entertainment to its outdoor stages.

In a statement, the company said entertainment “has been postponed until further notice following the guidance outlined by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and public health officials. While we are all eager to get back to some sense of normalcy our priority continues to be the health and safety of our visitors, partners and staff.”

FSE President Patrick Hughes was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier in the day, FSE announced it would return live entertainment beginning Wednesday to its Main Street, 1st Street and 3rd Street stages. Such popular acts as Chris Phillips’ Zowie Bowie top-40 band, Velvet Elvis, Tony Marques Band, Spandex Nation and Alter Ego had been announced to resume their free performances.

Phillips said he did not know about the postponement until he was asked about it Friday night.

“Obviously this is very interesting,” Phillips said. “I think it’s a terrible shame. I would love to see Las Vegas lead the way to show we can do this safely. Just hours ago, we got the OK to start publicizing this. But we’ll be ready whenever we need to be, it could be tomorrow. We want to get the party going again.”

