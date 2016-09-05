From the streets: High-volume returns for Franky Perez, Yellow Brick Road

Franky Perez has been away from his hometown while tourning with a rock-cello outfit, while local faves Yellow Brick Road is back at Red Rock Resort.

You can take Franky Perez out of Vegas, but you can't take the Vegas out of Franky Perez. (Courtesy)

Yellow Brick Road is slated to perform April 1 inside Club Madrid at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Special to the View

RJ FILE*** JASON BEAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Lon Bronson performs on trumpet with The Lon Bronson All Star Band in the Ovation lounge at Green Valley Ranch hotel-casino on Oct. 1, 2009, in Henderson.

Johnny Thompson, aka "The Great Tomsoni," shown after falling into the hot tub at Mac King's Kentucky Derby party in May (Emily Jillette photo).

Moments caught in VegasVille, where a rock band gives a venue a second chance (and vice versa), and even the greatest magician makes a misstep:

**

— During Billy Idol’s show Saturday at House of Blues, I felt a tug on the shirt and turned to find a genuine rocker, Franky Perez. The Las Vegas rocker is in town, between tours with the Finnish cello-rock band Apocalyptica. On Friday night, Perez opened a series with his rollicking horn band The Dirty at Station Casinos’ Club Madrid (doors at 7 p.m. $10 admission, or $5 with a Boarding Pass card).

The Club Madrid shows are set for the first Friday of each month and are the spine of a schedule for Perez’s return to Vegas after a lengthy world-tour schedule with Apocalyptica. Perez is also playing the post-show party following ZZ Top’s show at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms on Oct. 7.

As for his drop-in at House of Blues, Perez is tight with Idol’s great lead guitarist, Steve Stevens, a close friend of his from his time as vocalist with the all-star rock band Camp Freddy. Perez is also friends with Idol’s rhythm guitarist, Billy Morrison, from his Camp Freddy sting.

Perez is celebrating a revitalization in his life and career, putting together more than three years “and all day today” clean and sober. His live performances never disappoint. Nobody works harder than Perez. The guy commits, every time out.

— On the topic of horns, live performance and venerable Vegas entertainers: The Lon Bronson All-Star Band played its 15th show at Cabaret Jazz at the Smith Center, selling out the room two weeks in advance. The performance was a tribute to rock-horn bands, and not simply rock bands that would occasionally add horns — as the Beatles and Stones, among many others, have done.

A member of Bronson’s band who happens to be a huge Stones fan (and who worked with Ron Wood on his latest album), guitarist Jimmy McIntosh, was the target of one of Bronson’s famed onstage rants.

“Jimmy here plays in the ‘Jersey Boys’ band, and the show is closing this month,” Bronson told the packed venue. “So after playing in one of the highest-paying shows in town for the past eight years, Jimmy is in some financial trouble. He’s down to his last $250,000, and we’re taking donations. Please, give freely, because a guitarist is a terrible thing to waste.” Sadly, no bucket was passed on behalf of the bespectacled, beleaguered McIntosh …

—Some time ago I caught a show by the popular Vegas rock cover band Yellow Brick Road at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. They were powering forth with a high-sonic version of “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” by AC/DC. I was positioned at the back of the venue, at the bar (this in the pre-glass wall days) and the person standing next to me asked, “Who is this?”

That person was Joe Jackson. Not the “Steppin’ Out” Joe Jackson, but the Joe Jackson who is the father of the Jackson family of entertainers — Michael, Jermaine, Janet, La Toya, Tito, the whole lot. I told him the name of the band and asked if he’d seen them before. Shook his head “no,” took in the song and walked out.

Soon after that show, hotel officials told band founder Brody Dolyniuk that he needed to dial back the sound some because his rock show was so loud it was disturbing diners next door at Terra Rosa Italian restaurant (which is now Salute Trattoria Italiana).

Dolyniuk listened to that directive — then pulled the band the following week.

That was in 2009, a moment worth noting because on Aug. 13 YBR finally returned to Rocks Lounge. The band is playing at 11 p.m. Saturdays, again with the customary $10 ($5 with a Boarding Pass) cover.

Dolyniuk still manages the band, which also plays Fridays at Club Madrid and also Thursdays at Fremont Street’s 1st Street Stage, from his home in Mission Viejo, Calif. Its members are all topnotch Vegas vets: Kelly Christian (vocals), David St. John (bass and occasional vocals), Mark Cole (lead guitar), Jonathan Gilcrest (multiple instruments, including keys and violin) and James Sloan (drums).

I’ve yet to see the band in its soaring return to Rocks Lounge show, worth a visit, just to give an ear test to the volume.

— I ran into the legendary magician Johnny “The Great Tomsoni” Thompson during the “One Epic Night” premiere at Plaza Showroom on Wednesday night. Thompson is working as a consultant for the magic team of Jarrett & Raja.

I tracked down Thompson after the show to give him my new cell-phone number. Thompson pulled out his own mobile to enter the info, remarking that he’d lost all of his contacts a few months ago.

When I asked how that happened, Thompson, offered an unflinching, “I fell into Mac King’s pool. Fully clothed.” Yes, the master illusionist was walking and talking during King’s annual Kentucky Derby party in May, cut a corner too close tumbled to the drink.

This verifies, at least, that “The Great Tomsoni” does not actually walk on water …

John Katsilometes’ column runs Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday in the A section, and Fridays in Neon. He also hosts “Kats! On The Radio” Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on KUNV 91.5-FM and appears Wednesdays at 11 a.m. with Dayna Roselli on KTNV Channel 13. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.