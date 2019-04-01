Surf was up once more at Lake Bellagio on Sunday night.

A medley of the theme for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and the song “Winter Is Here” from the show premiered at Bellagio Fountains water show on the Las Vegas Strip.

The new number will run in rotation through April 13. The series premieres its eighth and final series on April 14.

Check out the video above.

