‘GansMobile’ owned by late Las Vegas showman is up for auction
One of the late entertainer Danny Gans’ famous cars is up for bid at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction.
This choice ride wasn’t the only “GansMobile” in a famous auto collection. But this Mustang famous in VegasVille fits that title.
The late comic-impressionist Danny Gans’ customized 1967 Ford Mustang “Eleanor” replica is that car. The silver-and-black hardtop is up for bid at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction running through Saturday at Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall.
Gans’ car is on the block Saturday. The car is listed as “no reserve,” Lot No. 676 (go to Barrett-Jackson.com for intel on the Gans car and the entire auction lineup).
Gans was a top Vegas headliner in the 1990s and 2000s, first at the Stratosphere (The Strat, today), Rio, The Mirage and Wynn Las Vegas. He died in May 2009 at age 52, from what coroners ruled was a combination of prescribed opiates and a pre-existing heart condition.
The “Eleanor” legacy originated in the 1974 film “Gone in 60 Seconds,” which featured a ‘71 Mustang. A ‘67 was employed in the 2000 remake, starring Nicolas Cage. Each vehicle in the film was given a female name. The last to be stolen, the ‘67, was “Eleanor.”
Gans was known not just for his on-stage impressions of such figures as Jeff Foxworthy, George Burns and Dean Martin The showman had assembled a choice vintage-auto collection during his days as a Vegas headliner.
A little more than a year after his death, Barrett-Jackson worked with Gans’ family to auction his 1932 Ford 3-window coupe, 1934 Ford 3-window coupe, 1955 Chevrolet Cameo pickup and 1955 Chevrolet 210 2-door sedan.
Gans was considered a serious collector. “Eleanor” is built from an original 1967 Mustang fastback factory 289 V8 car. The rebuild was finished in 2002. Over the next seven years, Gans put 4,000 miles on car, which is still in Grade-A condition.
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.
Descrition of the late Danny Gans’ 1967 Ford Mustang “Eleanor” Replica
Lot #767
– Danny Gans’ personal custom 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor replica, commissioned by the late American singer, comedian and vocal impressionist in 2002 and built by Cinema Vehicle Services with a Certificate of Authenticity. It is powered by a 351/400hp Windsor V8 engine with a Clay Smith cam, forged pistons, roller rockers, screw-in studs, balanced and blueprinted, performer high-rise intake manifold, Shorty headers, 2.5-inch custom-built exhaust with Flowmaster mufflers and a Holley 650CFM 4-barrel dual-pump carburetor. It is also equipped with an MSD six AL ignition with an MSD blaster coil and a custom Ford high-output alternator. This car has a 5-speed manual transmission with a Centerforce clutch, a rear posi-traction axle with 3.0 ratio gears, 4-wheel disc brakes with power booster and power-assist steering. It rides on PS Engineering custom wheels (17×9.5 rear and 17×8 front) on Z-rated tires.
The A-arms were relocated for Shelby drop spindles, 620 coil springs, shock tower saddles, KYB shocks, 1-inch front and rear sway bars and 5-leaf mid-eye rear springs, all new or rebuilt. The interior has Shelby-style 1967 Mustang seats, along with a fold-down rear seat. Other interior features include and AM/FM cassette radio with four speakers, a Vintage Air system that blows cold, Phantom custom-mounted gauges, a Lecarra wood steering wheel with a Shelby emblem, and a mounted shifter with a floor-mounted center console. Built from an original 1967 Mustang fastback factory 289 V8 car, it has a body kit by Total Control Products that was fabricated, assembled and built in Riverside, CA, between 2001-02.
This Shelby GT500 Eleanor Mustang replica has approximately 4,000 miles on both the car and the drivetrain since the build was completed in 2002. The paint and body are a combination of original Ford steel and fiberglass custom molds cast from the ones used on the actual movie car featured in “Gone in 60 Seconds.” A Certificate of Authenticity issued by Cinema Vehicles Services, Los Angeles, CA, is included with the sale of this vehicle.