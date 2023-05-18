Garth Brooks’ adds 18 dates, to play 45 at the Colosseum

It turns out, Garth Brooks has a lot of friends in low places.

Garth Brooks performs before the crowd at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 10 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Garth Brooks plays his first show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Thursday night.

But he’s already added 18 for 2024.

Brooks has specified his “Garth Brooks/Plus One” extension at Caesars from April 18-July 13. The dates are April 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28, May 2, 4, 5, June 26, 28, 29 and July 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13.

Brooks is set to perform 45 shows on the Strip.

Fans can register now through May 25 for the verified fan sale at ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas. Tickets will go on sale starting May 31.

Brooks had previously stated in December he planned to perform into ‘24. He announced the actual dates during a segment on “Good Morning America” on Thursday morning, ahead of an afternoon news conference at Caesars Palace.

For “GMA,” Brooks led a backstage tour of the Colosseum. The country superstar told ABC News’ Will Reeves, “I plan on being here ‘til they throw me out, so we’ll see how long that is.”

Brooks spoke to the show’s ticket demand: “I think I’m the best at having fun … A great entertainer is that guy that what they want to see is exactly what you want to do; that’s so lucky right there.”

Brooks’ noted the popularity of his wife, country star Trisha Yearwood.

“When Trisha Yearwood starts to sing, it’s something you’ve never seen before,” Brooks said. “I have pulled her over after a show before, and I go, ‘Look, can you make it look hard?’”

Brooks talked of viewing his career from the outside.

“I think I’ll go to my grave thinking, ‘This might be the only time God made a mistake,’” he said. “How is this happening? How do people show up? I don’t see why they buy a ticket to a Garth Brooks show, but it’s so cool that they do.”

Brooks plans a different format from every “Plus One” performance. Those familiar with the show’s production setup say it is a music-focused experience. Concert promoter Live Nation describes Brooks’ vision:

“No two shows will be the same, with varying band members and the occasional special guest, fans are promised a once-in-a-lifetime performance each and every night. Whether it be one fiddle player, percussion and background vocals, or the whole band, each song, as well as every performance, will be a unique and shared experience night after night for Garth and his audience.”

The 61-year-superstar has a history in Las Vegas dating to a 1991 co-headlining appearing with Carlene Carter at Desert Inn. He has played Thomas & Mack Center, his residency at Encore Theater from 2009-2014, T-Mobile Arena in 2016, Allegiant Stadium in July 2021, and Dolby Live in February 2022.

Brooks is requiring phones to be locked in Yondr pouches for the duration of the series, the first music residency production at The Colosseum to make such a requirement.

Brooks is characteristically gracious in describing the run-up to his Strip residency.

“When the 2023 shows went on sale, I felt extremely fortunate and blessed,” he said in a statement. “To even think I would get do this for another year makes me happier than I can explain.”

