Garth Brooks announces pair of Las Vegas shows

Garth Brooks announced Tuesday that he will play a pair of shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM in February.

Garth Brooks performs before the crowd at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 10 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dubbed “Garth Brooks: The ONE Man Show,” Brooks will play at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Feb. 4 and 5 with shows starting at 8 p.m.

“I look forward to celebrating my birthday early that weekend in Vegas,” Brooks said in a press release. “Getting to sing and hear everybody singing is my favorite thing.”

Tickets will be on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Prices have not yet been announced.

Prior to his show at Allegiant Stadium in July, Brooks intimated he had been reviewing theaters on the Strip, saying at the time, “Those are a little harder to play a one-man show or a little band thing.”

Brooks headlined Encore Theater from 2009-2014. Brooks’ wife and fellow country star Trisha Yearwood joined him onstage during some of those shows. She took the stage again at the Allegiant Stadium concert.

The crowd’s explosive response reinforced Brooks’ comments beforehand, “People love her, people worship her, she’s one of the greatest singers ever, when she gets to do her thing. I think it’s a no-brainer to do a Garth-and-Trisha show.” Through not announced for Dolby Live, a Yearwood appearance would be no surprise.

