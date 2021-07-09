Garth Brooks hopes to give fans ‘best time of their life’

Garth Brooks has been waiting for this moment since the day his tickets for Allegiant Stadium was announced in March 2020.

Country music star Garth Brooks performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 24, 2016, as part of the Garth Brooks World Tour. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Garth Brooks speaks during a press conference on his music tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, July 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Garth Brooks speaks during a press conference on his music tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, July 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Before playing to 65,000 Saturday at Allegiant Stadium, Garth Brooks outlined what it would take to being him back to a cozy Las Vegas Strip theater. Brooks of course headlined off and on at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in a universally praised and commercially successful run from 2009-2014.

“What we did was make it an intimate night. We made it very personal,” Brooks said during a media session at Allegiant Stadium, where he performs Saturday night. “That’s what I’m looking for. “

A few gorgeous venues have opened since Brooks closed at the Wynn, including Park Theater at Park MGM. The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been renovated and has reinforced its headliner schedule.

“A lot of these places are great, and the guys at Park MGM and at Caesars are all sweet guys, but they have these big-ass, 4,000-seat, 5,000-seat rooms,” Brooks said. “Those are a little harder to play a one-man show or a little band thing.”

Brooks is in no hurry to make a move on a Vegas residency, having just launched his U.S. tour in Las Vegas.

“So, you just kind of wait, and see what comes up,” he said. “But anything that’s intimate, anything that’s sincere, that’s right down my alley.”

During the press conference on Friday, Brooks acknowledged some changes in the concert world since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This one’s going to be a little different. From here to the end of (2021), our goal is for these people to come have the best time of their life, but also to have the safest time,” Brooks said.

Brooks was originally scheduled to headline in August 2020. The show was then moved to February, before finally landing on Saturday night. Brooks is actually the second ticketed performer to play the stadium, following EDM star Illenium on Saturday night.

Anticipating he would not actually be the first headliner at Allegiant, Brooks said he was happy just to play such a facility in this city.

“That’s the consolation we’ll take in there, and remember — you’re getting to play in a freakin’ stadium, in Vegas.”

