Garth Brooks releasing ‘many’ tickets for Allegiant Stadium show

Garth Brooks. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

This sold-out Garth Brooks show July 10 at Allegiant Stadium is not so sold-out after all.

Good seats — “many good seats” — as Brooks’ team specifies, have been released and are onsale noon Monday at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, 1-877-654-2784, or on Ticketmaster’s app. Tickets are all priced at $94.95, including fees, with a limit of eight per purchase.

The stadium seating will be in the round, and the show in the covered stadium will be performed “rain or shine.”

All COVID rules apply (catch those on the Ticketmaster site), and the purchase assumes all COVID risks. The stadium will be sold at its 65,000-seat capacity. Fans are instructed to click on “onsale tips” on the website to create an account, or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for faster purchasing.

We’re told Brooks himself will be among the operators standing by on the 877 line, and we joke of course. Not a bad idea, though.

