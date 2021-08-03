Garth Brooks to ‘reassess’ tour because of COVID surge

Garth Brooks says, “We have a three week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year.”

Garth Brooks toca ante el público en el Allegiant Stadium el viernes 10 de julio de 2021, en Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Garth Brooks performs before the crowd at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 10 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Garth Brooks performs before the crowd at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 10 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Garth Brooks toca ante el público en el Allegiant Stadium el viernes 10 de julio de 2021, en Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The stadium tour launched in Las Vegas in July might not run its full schedule.

Garth Brooks has announced he will reassess his U.S. tour after performing Aug. 14 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The move is prompted by concerns over the resurgence of COVID across the country.

Brooks is due to play Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night, leading to the Lincoln concert. The country superstar then has a built-in, three-week pause in his schedule before he is booked to resume at Lumen Field in Seattle on Sept. 4.

Tickets to the Seattle show were scheduled to go on sale Friday. Brooks says he is reluctant to sell any more tickets to the tour when the dates might be in doubt. He also is reviewing the remaining shows on his U.S. tour.

After the Seattle date, Brooks is scheduled to play previously sold shows in Cincinnati on Sept. 18; Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 25; Baltimore on Oct. 2; and Boston on Oct. 9.

“It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule,” Brooks said. “We have a three-week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down.”

Brooks opened the tour on July 10 at Allegiant Stadium, the first country music concert at the venue. The show sold out, with an estimated 68,000 fans on hand. The show thrilled Brooks fans. But the event was marred by parking and traffic concerns, and complaints about the stadium’s sound quality.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.