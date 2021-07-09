Garth Brooks to talk about upcoming Las Vegas concert

Garth Brooks has been waiting for this moment since the day his tickets for Allegiant Stadium was announced in March 2020.

Country music star Garth Brooks performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 24, 2016, as part of the Garth Brooks World Tour. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

“You’re going in there wanting to be the best show that’s been in that stadium. That’s what we’ll do, and that’s what other artists are doing,” Brooks said during an online news conference in July 2020. “They’re bringing their A game and they’re trying to blow that stadium apart. If you’re first, if you’re ninth or you’re 20th, you want to be the best show in that stadium.”

Brooks was originally scheduled to headline in August 2020. The show was then moved to February, before finally landing on Saturday night. Brooks is actually the second ticketed performer to play the stadium, following EDM star Illenium on Saturday night.

Anticipating he would not actually be the first headliner at Allegiant, Brooks said he was happy just to play such a facility in this city.

“That’s the consolation we’ll take in there, and remember — you’re getting to play in a freakin’ stadium, in Vegas.”

