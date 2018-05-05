Kats

Gavin Maloof says Golden Knights ‘want to be greedy’

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2018 - 10:30 pm
 

Gavin Maloof has this attitude of, as long as we’re here …

“We might as well go for it,” the minority owner of the Vegas Golden Knights said just before his team’s playoff game against the San Jose Sharks on Friday at T-Mobile Arena. “We want to be greedy. We want to keep going. We want to win it all. You get this far, you want to win the Cup.”

The Knights beat the Sharks, 5-3, to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 is on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in San Jose.

Heady talk from a guy who entered the season with measured expectations.

“I thought, for fan support, we’d be successful because Vegas has never had a team. I could feel the community getting behind us,” Maloof said from his family’s suite overlooking center ice at T-Mobile. “But before the season started I really thought we wouldn’t win more than 10-20 games. This is brand-new territory for all of us, and what we’ve already achieved has never happened in professional sports in America. We are proud of that.”

The Maloof family, including Gavin’s brothers George and Phil, own about 15 percent of the Golden Knights.

“It’s nice that we can do something for the community, and the timing has been right,” Maloof said. “After Oct. 1 the city needed healing, and the team has been the medicine for that.”

Asked if there are any revelations he’s experienced in playoff hockey, Maloof laughed.

“Everyone wants tickets,” he said. “I mean, everyone. I’m breaking new ground for ticket requests.”

Rock it up

The management team is taking shape at what will soon be the former Hard Rock Hotel.

A finance consultant familiar with the hotel’s sale has specified the operating lineup at Hard Rock Hotel, which is being renamed Virgin Hotel Las Vegas in 2019. Richard “Boz” Bosworth of Bosworth Hospitality and Juniper Capital Partners are the resort’s general partners. Bosworth is the ranking official on-property as the president and chief executive officer, as he is heading up the team enacting the property’s reformation.

In this management team, Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, is a limited partner. To the average hotel customer, general partners (Bosworth and Juniper) control the business. Limited partners (Branson) are investors.

As we’ve previously noted, the balance of the hotel’s overhaul begins in earnest after the 10th anniversary of The Joint (this is the second Joint; the first closed in February 2009) in April 2019. The formal name change is planned for fourth quarter, or between October and December of next year.

The Angel arrival

A venue to keep an eye on is Planet Hollywood Showroom, as Criss Angel moves into the property after he closes at Luxor in October. The new residency production is expected to be similar to his “Raw” road show.

Angel’s move to Caesars Entertainment should be some kind of fantastic re-appearing act.

Angel might open as early as November, and if form holds he’s not going to agree to magicians headlining in the same hotel as his new production. Those familiar with Angel’s reign on the Strip indicate he signed a strict no-competition clause in his contract at Luxor, preventing any ticketed magic show from being performed opposite “Believe” and “Mindfreak Live” in the past decade.

But Angel is moving into a resort with two headlining magicians — Murray Sawchuck and Xavier Mortimer — in Sin City Theater just across the mezzanine floor from Planet Hollywood Showroom. If Angel has negotiated a no-magicians clause — and I’d be stunned if he hasn’t — those performers will need to find new venues if they want to continue to spin magic on the Strip.

Caesars has nearly cornered the market on headlining illusionists (Hey, is Steve Wyrick looking for a room?), and the company has enough venues to shuffle this deck. The real trick is keeping it all straight.

Earth Wind & Donny

Led by the inimitable Verdine White, members of Earth Wind & Fire filed into Donny and Marie Osmond’s show at Flamingo Las Vegas on Thursday night.

I can verify this — they were in the booth next to me.

White remarked that the Osmonds, longtime friends, had invited EWF to the show during the band’s run at The Venetian Theater.

From the stage, Donny Osmond recalled dancing to “September” with Kym Johnson in the first round of Season 9 of “Dancing With the Stars.” The season premiered on Sept. 21, 2009 — matching the song’s lyric, “The 21st night of September,” kicking off a championship run that Osmond still talks about. Like, a lot. As he bragged again about winning the disco-ball trophy, Marie cut in and called to White, “Will you please take him with you?”

Well, Donny would look sharp in a gold-sequined jumpsuit …

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Gerard Gallant talks after Game 5 win
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's 5-3 win in Game 5.
Golden Knights players talk about taking a 3-2 series lead
Alex Tuch, David Perron and James Neal talk about the Golden Knights 5-3 win in Game 5.
Golden Knights fans get excited for Game 5
Before the Golden Knights played the San Jose Sharks in Game 5, fans of both teams took part in the festivities around T-Mobile Arena.
Golden Edge: Knights Prep Before Game 5 Against Sharks
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over how the Knights were loose at practice before game five against the Sharks at T-Mobile Arena.
Golden Knights players discuss shutout loss
Marc-Andre Fleury, Jonathan Marchessault and Brayden McNabb talk about the Golden Knights loss to San Jose in Game 4.
Golden Edge: Knights held scoreless in Game 4
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp talk about the Golden Knights 0-4 loss to the San Jose Sharks, including potential lineup changes Gerard Gallant should consider.
Golden Knights players discuss Game 4 against the Sharks
Alex Tuch, Colin Miller and Pierre-Édouard Bellemare discuss what the Golden Knights need to do to prepare for game four tonight.
Gerard Gallant talks about the upcoming game against San Jose
Gerard Gallant discusses the Golden Knights' OT win and the upcoming Game 4 against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights winning despite slow starts
Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss their thoughts about the Golden Knights against the San Jose Sharks, and what both teams might need to adjust moving forward.
Golden Knights players discuss Game 3 win and upcoming Game 4
William Karlsson, Ryan Carpenter, Marc-Andre Fleury and Deryk Engelland discuss the Golden Knights' OT win and the upcoming Game 4 against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Knights On Overtime Victory Against Sharks
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant and Golden Knights forward William Karlsson go over the Knights win against the Sharks in game three.
Golden Edge: Knights Bounce Back In OT Win Against Sharks
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Knights overtime win against the Sharks.
Golden Knights Coach Gerard Gallant (moving on)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on moving on from the Game 2 loss Sunday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans Send Off Knights To San Jose
Golden Knights fans gather at City National Arena to send off the Golden Knights as they make their way to San Jose to face off against the Sharks.
Golden Knights On Double OT Loss To Sharks
The Golden Knights react to their double overtime loss against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights Fall In Double Overtime 4-3
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights game two loss to the Sharks in double overtime.
Las Vegas Raiders Stadium can help economic boom, expert says
Study after study has concluded that stadiums aren’t effective economic development drivers. But a leading urban growth researcher says Orlando and Las Vegas are exceptions because of the strength of their regions’ tourism economies. The Raiders are building a 65,000-seat, $1.8 billion indoor stadium at Interstate 15 and Russell Road using $750 million of public money authorized by the Nevada Legislature. Las Vegas has a leg up on many cities, because it has an airport at which business people can catch a nonstop flight to virtually any domestic destination. Panelist Cathy Tull, chief marketing officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said the presence of out-of-town media for playoff games featuring the Vegas Golden Knights has given the city media mentions that money can’t buy. Another issue receiving the panel’s attention is the need for mass transit with all the teams, venues and anticipated visitation they will generate. Panelists also discussed the prospect of attracting big events like the Super Bowl, the NFL draft and NCAA tournaments.
Golden Knights On Shutout Victory Against Sharks
Golden Knights react to their 7-0 shutout victory against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights Shutout Sharks In First Game
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Edge beat reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Knights shutout win against the Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights Shutout Sharks 7-0
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Knights shutout victory against the San Jose Sharks in the second round of the playoffs.
Golden Edge: One-on-one with Ryan Reaves
Bryan Salmond talks to Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves about his time in Vegas, how he learned to be so physical and if it's hard to find a fight on the ice these days.
Golden Edge: Knights keeping the intensity up at practice
Bryan Salmond talks about an intense Golden Knights practice and whether the team is worried about being rusty.
Gerard Gallant speaks to the media about San Jose
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about an intense practice and what he thinks the hardest part of coming back after a long layoff will be.
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about the Golden Knights long break
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks about what he's been doing to stay sharp during the long layoff before the series against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Knights talk about how they've stayed sharp
Deryk Engelland, Ryan Carpenter and Nate Schmidt talk about the upcoming series against the San Jose Sharks and how the team has maintained its edge during the long break.
Golden Edge: Second round preview, Brent Musburger joins the show
Elaine Wilson previews the Golden Knights series against the San Jose Sharks and interviews Vegas Sports and Information Network's managing editor Brent Musburger.
James Neal talks about the Stanley Cup, last year's playoffs
Golden Knights forward James Neal talks about what it'd be like to hoist the Stanley Cup and what he's bringing from his experiences from last season's post-season run with Nashville.
Golden Edge: Knights enjoying playoffs, Engelland named a Messier Finalist
Zac Pacleb talks to the Golden Knights about how much they watch the rest of the NHL playoffs as well as Deryk Engelland being named a finalist for the Mark Messier Award.
Gerard Gallant talks about the San Jose Sharks
Gerard Gallant talks to the media ahead of the Golden Knights' second round series against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Second round preview
Ed Graney and John Katsilometes discuss the Golden Knights' upcoming series against the San Jose Sharks as well as a woman making hockey-themed bow ties.
Station Casinos offers free wagers on Golden Knights to win Cup
Station Casinos will offer free bets on the Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup. The locals casino company announced a promotion offering free wagers ranging from $5 to $250 on the team who wins hockey’s most coveted trophy. Thousands of invited holders of Station’s Boarding Pass loyalty card will receive an offer by mail to swipe their cards Monday at kiosks at seven properties. A winning ticket could cash for up to $1,000. The Golden Knights are now the 4-1 co-favorites with the Nashville Predators to claim the NHL championship.
Vanderburg Elementary cheers on the Golden Knights with mascot Chance, Golden Aces cheerleaders
Students at Vanderburg Elementary wrote an original song for a #KnightUp contest from the Vegas Golden Knights. They won the contest and hosted Knights mascot Chance and the Golden Aces cheerleaders for a pep rally. Over 300 students came together to cheer on the Knights as they head into their fourth playoff game.
Golden Knights use fitness to grab 2-0 series lead
A day after beating the Kings 2-0 in double overtime, Golden Knights players credited their conditioning. "Your body is tired, but your mind is still racing," said forward Reilly Smith. "The crowd was unbelievable." A season-high gathering of 18,588 at T-Mobile Arena helped inspire the Knights to victory. "This is why we put in so much extra work all summer long," said defenseman Jon Merrill. "For a game like that." The series continues with Game 3 at Staples Center on Sunday night.
Knights success far exceeds LVCVA's tourism goals
Several months ago, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority set out to market the city as the sports capital of the world. With the addition of the Golden Knights and the Raiders, LVCVA saw the perfect opportunity to do so. The Knights' success and current Stanley Cup playoff run has resulted in a marketing marriage with Las Vegas that has been far more successful than anyone could have imagined. This season, the Knights have managed to unite the community and made hockey fans around the country take notice. “The Knights, in my mind, really put the exclamation point that we’re the sports capital of the world, not only what they’ve done on the ice in this historic season but how they brought the community together." Lisa Motley, director of sports marketing and special events for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Professional sports have been a staple for Las Vegas for decades with championship boxing matches, PGA golf tour events and the National Finals Rodeo. But big-league teams kept their distance from Nevada, due to lingering fears of sports betting somehow influencing games. "Las Vegas stands for something much more extensive and expansive now than what it once did" David Carter, executive director of the University of Southern California's Marshall Sports Business Institute
Smith Glad To Be Back In Lineup
The Golden Knights forward missed 15 games with an upper-body injury, (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hunt Said Buses Are Where Hockey Team Unity Gets Fostered
The Golden Knights defenseman was fortunate to have avoided any accidents while riding the bus in his hockey career. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Saskatchewan Native Brayden McNabb On The Humboldt Bus Tragedy
The Golden Knights defenseman knows the area well where the junior hockey team’s bus collided with a truck Friday and left 14 people dead. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims. On a night when the Golden Knights were looking to lock up the Pacific Division title and secure a championship banner, the team unveiled a banner of its own Saturday. The banner honors the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. Knights majority owner and chairman Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee also were on the ice, along with the family of shooting victim Neysa Tonks.
Golden Knights playoff tickets go on sale Monday
The Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot Monday night, and now officials are revealing how fans can get tickets. The hottest tickets in town are going on sale Monday morning on the Golden Knights website. There will be less than 1,000 tickets made available for public sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets will only be sold on a single-game basis. Are you planning to go to any Golden Knights playoff games?
Fleury notches milestone as Golden Knights stun Flyers 3-2
Marc-Andre Fleury became just the 13th goalie to reach 400 wins in his NHL career. Fleury stopped 38 shots and led the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night. Others in the 400-win club are Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Terry Sawchuk, Jacques Plante, Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall and current contemporaries Roberto Luongo and Henrik Lundqvist. “It’s a nice number to reach and all the guys in front of me I have great respect for and it’s cool to be part of that list,” Fleury said. Fleury played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, before being picked by the Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft.
Rookie Whitecloud Anxious To Learn About Life In Nhl
The former Bemidji State defenseman was in Buffalo Saturday but did not play for the Knights vs. the Sabres. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Merrill glad to be back in Newark
The Golden Knights defenseman had played for the New Jersey Devils before joining the Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Vegas Golden Knights, US Army look to settle trademark dispute
The Golden Knights are looking to settle their trademark dispute with the U.S. Army. Both sides have been in a trademark dispute over the name “Golden Knights” and the primary colors of gray, gold and black. The Army says the hockey team’s use of Golden Knights as a trademark causes confusion with its parachute team. They are also known as the Golden Knights. The Army filed its complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Jan. 10. The Golden Knights filed a settlement motion with the patent office’s trademark trial and appeal board on Jan. 25. The motion gives the team 90 days to resolve issues with the Army. “We’re trying to form a joint use agreement where both sides can continue to have their name."
Golden Knights forecheck
At first glance, the Knights’ 1-2-2 forecheck doesn't look unusual. But it’s the aggression the Knights use that makes their forecheck unique. “They’re a tenacious team." - Flyers coach Dave Hakstol The Knights are second in the NHL with 642 takeaways. “I think it’s a good indicator when we’re playing well is when our forecheck is going.” - center Erik Haula
Nolan Patrick Adjusting To NHL
The Philadelphia Flyers rookie Center talked about his game on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the recent road trip
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the team's recent road trip Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights logo proves popular at No. 4 in NHL merchandise
The Golden Knights’ name and sharp-looking logo may not be big with the United States Army these days. But fans seem to like it. A lot. According to Fanatics, which oversees the league’s online shop, the Knights rank No. 4 in the NHL when it comes to merchandise sales. The New York Rangers are the No. 1 team in sales, followed by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.
Fleury's impact on Pittsburgh lasting long after his time there
Marc-Andre Fleury has had a greater impact on Pittsburgh than just on the ice Fleury and his wife opened a playground at a Pennsylvania Boys and Girls Club The Sto-Ken-Rox Boys & Girls Club is located in McKees Rock, where more than 35 percent of residents live in poverty. The playground opened last year before Fleury started playing for the Golden Knights Fleury financed the construction of a state-of-the-art playground, as well as sports equipment to play hockey.
Ryan Carpenter Glad To Contribute To Golden Knights Win
The forward had a goal and an assist in the 4-3 victory over the Capitals Sunday , Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant Pleased With Knights Bounce-back Effort
The coach liked the way his team skated in the 4-3 win over Washington Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch On Golden Knights Resilient Win Over Capitals
The forward scored the game-winner Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nate Schmidt Returns To Washington
The Golden Knights defenseman talked about his time with the Capitals Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Entertainment
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
Disneyland debuts new foods for Pixar Fest on Friday
Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sneak Peek at New Decorations, Merch and Parade for Disneyland's Pixar Fest
Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversary season
Orchestra’s 2018-19 season features premiere, more (Carol Cling/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas' newest bar is a reggae lounge
Jammyland serves island-inspired cocktails. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
This boozy milkshake is big enough to share with seven of your best friends
Fiddlestix makes an "8 Man Milkshake" that's packed with alcohol. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five Chris Stapleton songs you need to hear
D. Michael Evola opened E-String to make New York style pizza
Shamrock Macarons at Morels at Palazzo
Zuma serves a sushi roll topped with 24-karat gold
La Cirque covers their quail and foie gras in real gold
Jean-Georges Steakhouse seves chocolate gold bars
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like