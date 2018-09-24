Kats

Gazillionaire hosts Justin Timberlake; ZZ Top returning to Vegas Strip

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2018 - 3:18 pm
 
Updated September 24, 2018 - 4:54 pm

The artist who would be an ideal headliner in a Vegas residency visited the Gazillionaire on Sunday night.

Justin Timberlake took in the 10 p.m. performance of the Strip’s long-running Spiegelwold production. He and a large group reportedly enjoyed the show. Timberlake’s mother, Lynn Harless, headed up the entrourage.

J.T. did not sit for the requisite post-show “Throne Shot” with Gaz and assorted cast members. But even though he’d arranged for an early departure to avoid the requisite crush of fans, he instead stayed to the final bow — and after. He posed for a shot with Gaz backstage, and also snapped a pic with such cast members as Paul Lopez of The Frat Pack high-wire act, and Misha Furmanczyk of balancing act Duo Vector, two of the few remaining “Absinthe” acts that date to the show’s opening on the Strip in April 2011.

Timberlake was in town to play iHeartRadio Music Festival’s second night at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Sunday was his first encounter with Gaz, who might or might not have the cash to pony up to bring Timberlake to the Colosseum to help fill the void left by Celine Dion’s upcoming departure.

ZZ Top at 50

Marking its 50th anniversary, ZZ Top announced its return to The Venetian Theater for eight dates Jan. 18-Feb. 2.

Tickets start at $59.59 (minus fees) and are onsale 10 a.m Friday.

ZZ Top’s original lineup of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard has been together longer than any major rock band. Gibbons made his mark during the band’s first run by cranking the siren at at the Golden Knights-San Jose Sharks Western Conference semifinals Stanley Cup playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on April 27.

Birdland & the high seas

“Soundcheck” starring Clint Holmes and Earl Turner capped its run at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas on Saturday night. The Goodmans — Mayor Carolyn and ex-Mayor Oscar — were in the closing audience.

Holmes is weighing an intriguing option to headline regularly at Birdland jazz in New York (something like a bi-monthly residency beginning in December is being discussed). Holmes is a hit among NYC entertainers and even critics, and most recently played Birdland on Sept. 3.

Turner plans to return to headlining on the cruise-ship circuit. He’s back on Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas in October.

Star crew’s JLo hello

Jessica Alba, Dua Lipa, Becky G. and Sophia Vergara attended Jennifer Lopez’s show Saturday night. The group set up for photo of the headliner and her fella, Alex Rodriquez, after the performance.

JLo ends her “All I Have” series at Zappos Theater on Friday. Ticket demand is high — she’s sold out all 10 of shows this month, and the theater balcony was opened up Saturday nto

Hot at Hakkasan

Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren hit Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand on Saturday. Sarah Michelle Gellar is was in the group of 15, which took up a table at the nighspots’ Ling Ling Club.

Doin’ it at Jewel

Dinah Jane of Fifth Harmony, also in town for iHeartRadio Music Festival, partied at Jewel Nightclub at Aria on Saturday night. She’s just released her new single, “Bottled up,” featuring Dolla $ign and Marc E. Bassey.

Jane performed with resident DJ (and Las Vegas resident) Lil Jon, with Sarah Hyland of “Modern Family” joining the VIP scene. Miguel, who was in town for Life is Beautiful, was also in the club Saturday.

Smith’s bow out

Sam Smith was a late scratch from Friday’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, dropping his appearance shortly before his scheduled appearance after suffering a “vocal emergency” during sound check. Host Ryan Seacrest said from the stage, “Due to unforeseen circumstances which transpired after his rehearsal, it became clear that Sam Smith would unfortunately not be able to perform tonight.”

According to a report in Variety, Smith, who was scheduled to perform for about 30 minutes beginning at 8:05 p.m., lost his voice and by 10 p.m. was on a chartered plane to Boston. He was reportedly treated by renowned vocal specialist Dr. Steven Zeitels, whose patients have included Julie Andrews, Steven Tyler, Adele and Donny Osmond.

Friday’s lineup was juggled so that Childish Gambino (the stage name for Donald Glover) went on in Smith spot, and Ludacris was inserted to fill out the lineup. And on Sunday, “Bino,” as he is known in shorthand, cut a show short at American Airlnes Center in Dallas after suffering what appeared to be a foot injury

The Tenors 500

The affable and forcefully voiced Tenors of Rock celebrated their 500th show at Harrah’s Showroom last Monday. It seems like just yesterday (well, not exactly) when the troupe performed a showcase at at the Lounge at the Palms in November 2013. Priscilla Presley was in town and checking out the ensemble that night.

The Lounge no longer exists, but the band forges on. Dai Richards, Jimmy Denning, Tommy Sherlock, Jonathan Williams and Dan Schumann still put on a roaring performance. The guys have played all over the world (including twice at Gorky Park in Moscow), but have always wanted to make Vegas their destination.

“If you’re in this business, this is the pinnacle for entertainers,” Denning said during an interveiw before the 500th show. “I come from a variety background. But you can keep Broadway. Vegas is where it’s at.”

Fire it up

Quiz time: Among all downtown Las Vegas hotel venues, where did Arcade Fire host its private post-Life is Beutiful party Sunday night?

(Pause)

The Parlour at El Cortez.

Not a performance. Just a hang.

He likes ‘Opium’

James Maslow of Big Time Rush and “Celebrity Big Brother” attended the 8 p.m. performance of “Opium” at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday. He announced on Instagram, “Awesome and Funny new show in Vegas — check it out!”

Cool Hang Alert

Pia Zadora is back hosting her “Pia’s Place” cabaret shows Fridays and Saturdays at Piero’s Italian Restaurant.

Along with sidedick Sonny Charles, late of the legendary Vegas lounge act The Checkmates, Zadora is inviting former members of Frank Marino’s “Divas Las Vegas” cast to the show. Sammy Gonzales, who portrays Liza Minnelli onstage, was onstage over the weekend and will be in the show for the next month. Zadora plans to use other “Divas” cast members reguarly onstage. The shows kick off at 8:45 p.m.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

