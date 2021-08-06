Gene Simmons announces Kiss residency on the Strip

Gene Simmons, left, and Eric Singer of Kiss, perform at The Joint at the Hard Rock hotel-casino in Las Vegas to kick off their residency at the venue Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the rock band Kiss, from left, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer, perform at The Joint at the Hard Rock hotel-casino in Las Vegas for the start of their residency Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gene Simmons had just recalled Kiss’ first show ever in Las Vegas, at the Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts “in 1975, or maybe it was 1875, way back then.”

And as we moved to modern times, I noted the Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts is now Zappos Theater.

Simmons knew where this tune was heading.

“You touched my private button,” Simmons said. “We are, in fact, my favorite band in the world, is doing a residency at the Zappos at Planet Hollywood December 27th through January and February, here and there. So check your local Funk & Wagnalls, or wherever you get information.”

Simmons’ reference was to the classic reference from the 1960s-’70s TV series “Laugh-In.”

“I’m a joker,” he said.

But seriously, Simmons made the disclosure during an interview at Animazing Gallery at The Venetian Grand Canal Shoppes, previewing his “ArtWorks” collection of paintings and sketches. The exhibit runs Oct. 14-16.

“We’ll be in the middle of a tour and we’ll be nice and greased-up by the time we get there, and it’s going to be a great party,” Simmons, who lives in the Las Vegas Valley said. “It’s going to be a great show. There will be human sacrifices. Farm animals will not be harmed.”

The band is headlining its “End Of The Road” tour from Aug. 18-Nov. 4, then back on the road April 20. Kiss also played a nine-show residency at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel in November 2014.

When asked if even two years down the road, the band would again seek a Strip residency, Simmons said, “Absolutely, yes.”

