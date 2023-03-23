59°F
Kats

Gene Simmons’ Henderson estate sells for $11M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2023 - 11:52 am
 
Gene Simmons from the band Kiss attends the premiere of A&E Network's "Biography: KISS ...
Gene Simmons from the band Kiss attends the premiere of A&E Network's "Biography: KISStory" during the 20th Tribeca Festival at Battery Park on Friday, June 11, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Paul Stanley, left, and Gene Simmons, of the legendary band Kiss, are scheduled to open a Las V ...
Paul Stanley, left, and Gene Simmons, of the legendary band Kiss, are scheduled to open a Las Vegas outpost of their restaurant, Rock & Brews, in late 2023 at The Strat on the Strip. (Rock & Brews)
Kiss star Gene Simmons has sold his estate in Henderson for $11 million, according to public re ...
Kiss star Gene Simmons has sold his estate in Henderson for $11 million, according to public records. (Courtesy)

Gene Simmons has formally closed his brief Las Vegas residency.

Simmons has sold his estate in Henderson for $11 million, according to public records. The sale went through Monday.

Simmons originally listed the home for $14.95 million in October 2021, just five months after purchasing the property. The sales price was reported to be $13.5 million as recently as last month, or $2.5 million higher then the sales prices.

Through a rep, Simmons declined comment on the sale. He has been busy, as usual, otherwise. The 72-year-old rock icon and co-founder of Kiss hosts a VIP “takeover” of the Rio from May 5-7. The resort is home to Kiss by Monster Mini Golf and World Museum attraction.

Also, Simmons and fellow Kiss band mate Paul Stanley are set to open the Rock & Brews at The Strat this year. The 8,500-square-foot bar and restaurant is being planned for the space next to L.A. Comedy Club, and will serve a wide selection of beer and wings, oversized burgers, salads and sandwiches.

The main residence of Simmons’ former property spans about 11,000 square feet, on nearly an acre. Simmons created a personal forest with 130 trees, at a cost of about $1 million. The mansion is home to a half-dozen bedrooms, eight bathrooms and (according to reports) a seven-car, underground garage along with the primary four-car garage.

A walkway over a koi pond, an elevator, an 11-seat theater, floor-to-ceiling windows, and disappearing glass walls are also among the amenities. Great view of the valley, too.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

