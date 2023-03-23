Gene Simmons’ Henderson estate sells for $11M
The Kiss co-founder bought the home in 2021, and put it on the market five months later.
Gene Simmons has formally closed his brief Las Vegas residency.
Simmons has sold his estate in Henderson for $11 million, according to public records. The sale went through Monday.
Simmons originally listed the home for $14.95 million in October 2021, just five months after purchasing the property. The sales price was reported to be $13.5 million as recently as last month, or $2.5 million higher then the sales prices.
Through a rep, Simmons declined comment on the sale. He has been busy, as usual, otherwise. The 72-year-old rock icon and co-founder of Kiss hosts a VIP “takeover” of the Rio from May 5-7. The resort is home to Kiss by Monster Mini Golf and World Museum attraction.
Also, Simmons and fellow Kiss band mate Paul Stanley are set to open the Rock & Brews at The Strat this year. The 8,500-square-foot bar and restaurant is being planned for the space next to L.A. Comedy Club, and will serve a wide selection of beer and wings, oversized burgers, salads and sandwiches.
The main residence of Simmons’ former property spans about 11,000 square feet, on nearly an acre. Simmons created a personal forest with 130 trees, at a cost of about $1 million. The mansion is home to a half-dozen bedrooms, eight bathrooms and (according to reports) a seven-car, underground garage along with the primary four-car garage.
A walkway over a koi pond, an elevator, an 11-seat theater, floor-to-ceiling windows, and disappearing glass walls are also among the amenities. Great view of the valley, too.
