Kats

Gennifer Flowers plans new cabaret-style show in Las Vegas

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2018 - 4:56 pm
 
Updated July 30, 2018 - 5:34 pm

It’s roll-back-the-clock time, ladies and gents, starring Gennifer Flowers.

The fabled lounge singer, whose affair with Bill Clinton nearly derailed his 1992 presidential campaign, is planning a return to the stage, and you’ll never guess where.

Here.

Flowers was in town last week and over the weekend, scouting venues for a cabaret-style show either in a Strip resort or suitable off-Strip venue. She hopes to to open the show this fall, and is to costar with veteran Vegas impressionist Rich Natole.

The duo hope to open in the fall, or maybe next spring.

Natole is familiar in Las Vegas entertainment circles. I’d met him nearly a decade ago during his run in Wayne Newton’s “Once Before I Go” production at the Tropicana.

Natole played Newton’s manager in that show. More relevant for the developing Flowers production, he plans to dust off his Clinton portrayal and swap shtick with Flowers.

“We are just trying to have some fun with Bill,” says Flowers, who reportedly embarked on a long-term affair with the then-governor of Arkansas in the 1970s. “This is a music and comedy show. It is not mean-spirited.”

Flowers says she will focus on parody songs, and also some standards. “It’ll be a lot of innuendo, a lot of fun, a lot of Mae West-styled singing,” says Flowers, who has been a professional singer her entire adult life. “I love singing, and I love good, old standards.”

Flowers lived and worked in Las Vegas, off and on, for about 10 years beginning in 1997. Her most famous gig was as star of Breck Wall’s “Bottoms Up” production at Fitzgerald’s (now The D Las Vegas). She would occasionally stir up the the scene at such old-Vegas havens as Fellini’s Italian Restaurant on West Charleston Boulevard.

During her recent visit, Flowers ducked into Salvatore’s Ristorante at Suncoast, operated by her old friends Bob Harry and Jimmy Girard, who used to run Fellini’s. She says only that she wants a cabaret-style gig in town that will stick.

“I don’t want to say anything until we sign on the dotted line, but we are looking at a lot of places, and they are all noteworthy,” said Flowers, who is scouting venues with her Las Vegas manager, Pat Wall. “This is going to be a long-term thing.”

Flowers opened her own club in New Orleans, the Kelso Cub in the French Quarter, after she moved from Las Vegas. She took time away from the stage to be with her parents in Branson, Mo.; her mother passed away last July. She’s now ready to “get with it again.”

As for her relationship with Clinton, Flowers says she most recently heard from the 42nd president in 2005, when he was on a humanitarian tour of Hurricane Katrina’s destruction with former President George H.W. Bush.

Flowers, living in New Orleans at the time, took a call from an unknown number.

“It was him, and he said he wanted to meet with me and talk to me,” Flowers says. “I was very taken aback. It seemed almost as if this was a 12-step program thing, and he wanted to atone for things.”

She declined to meet with Clinton, saying, “It was a big part of my life, but I couldn’t do it. I just said, ‘No, thank you.’”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like