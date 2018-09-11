George Clooney plans Halloween party on Las Vegas Strip

George Clooney and Rande Gerber and their celeb friends will be all dressed up with someplace to go this Halloween.

George Clooney arrives at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring himself at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The celeb duo plan to host a star-laden bash that will serve as a component of the opening festivities for Catch at Aria. The Las Vegas outpost of the New York and Los Angeles sushi, seafood and steakhouse is opening this fall. This costumed foray was reported by New York Post’s Page Six.

MGM Resorts officials have not returned calls or e-mails asking for the company’s confirmation or details of the event, but MGM PR executive Jenn Michaels quote-tweeted the Post story with the message, “I’m happy to have my Halloween plans locked up this early, @AriaLV.”

I’m happy to have my Halloween plans locked up this early. @AriaLV https://t.co/RlgGdhS18n — jenn michaels (@JennMGMPR) September 11, 2018

Catch is famous for attracting A-listers, and Gerber is tight with the restaurant’s operators and hospitality moguls, Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm. Clooney’s wife, Amal; and Gerber’s wife, Cindy Crawford, have co-hosted the event.

The costume party in L.A. has become a popular must-attend for such celebs as Kim Kardashian, Adam Levine, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Sylvester Stallone, Ryan Seacrest, Courtney Love, Jon Hamm and Seth MacFarlane.

The idea is to turn that fete into a roving event, starting with an exclusive costume party at the home of Gerber and Clooney’s Casamigos tequila company partner, Mike Meldman, in L.A. The event would move to the Strip the next night. Previously, the party has also been held at The Yukaipa Company founder Ron Burkle’s Greenacres estate.

Gerber and Clooney have long been fond of Las Vegas. They were once partners in the Las Ramblas Resort project, announced in March 2005 for development on Harmon Avenue between Hard Rock Hotel and Planet Hollywood. The project was canceled in May 2006 due to decreased unit sales and rising construction costs.

Along with Meldman, the duo launched their Casamigos company at Andrea’s at Wynn Las Vegas in 2013 (they sold the company in June 2017 to British conglomerate Diageo for $1 billion).

Gerber also launched Whiskey Sky at Green Valley Ranch in 2001, and Cherry at Red Rock Resort (now Crimson) in 2006.

