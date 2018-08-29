Get free tickets to Michael Jackson party on Las Vegas Strip

Michael Jackson’s 60th birthday is being honored at Mandalay Bay tonight, and fans can take in a celebration at Daylight Beach Club for free.

Michael Jackson holds the "Millennium Award" he received during the World Music Awards ceremony in Monaco, French Riviera, Wednesday May 10, 2000. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)

Performers during rehearsal Thursday, March 1, 2018, for Cirque du Soleil's "One Night for One Drop" show in Michael Jackson ONE Theatre at Mandalay Bay. The annual benefit show raises money for One Drop Foundation which brings clean water to communities around the world. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The ticket website 1iota is offering ticket at no charge for a party at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay that runs from 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Billed as “The Michael Jackson Diamond Celebration,” the event follows a performance of “Michael Jackson One” at the hotel. The post-show party is otherwise open to ticket-holders for tonight’s “MJ One” show.

According to a news release announcing the event, “experiential activations” inspired by Jackson’s videos will be displayed at the club. Sway Calloway of the syndicated radio show “Sway in the Morning” will emcee, and Mark Ronson will perform a guest DJ set. A surprise superstar performance, house DJs, and more are planned.

Jackson’s children Prince and Paris Jackson; brothers Jackie, Marlon and Tito; and member of the Jackson estate are set to attend a red-carpet event and performance tonight prior to the open party. Actor David Arquette, who along with Paris Jackson is an ambassador to the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, is also expected to be on hand.

Jackson died at his home in Los Angeles on June 25, 2009, at age 50.

