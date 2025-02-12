Controversial rapper-actor to headline a night of music on Las Vegas Strip

Controversial, multifaceted entertainer Will Smith premieres at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay next month.

Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 13, 2022. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Will Smith headlines House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on March 20. (House of Blues Las Vegas)

Will Smith is back with the hits.

The onetime Fresh Prince and controversy-stirring Oscar winner is premiering “An Evening With Will Smith” at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on March 20 (tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday Pacific time at Ticketmaster.com). This is a night of his music, covering Smith’s catalog dating to his 1990s through to his latest album, “Based on a True Story.” Due next month, the release is Smith’s first new album in 20 years.

The album features previous released singles “You Can Make It,” “Work of Art,” “Tantrum” and current single “Beautiful Scars” with Big Sean.

Smith introduced a musical tribute to Quincy Jones at the Grammy Awards show on Jan. 30. His lengthy appearance was his first visit to a major awards show in nearly three years, since he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars telecast.

Smith would go on to win his first Academy Award, for Best Actor, for his portrayal of Richard Williams in “King Richard.” But Smith was subsequently banned from attending future Oscar events for 10 years.

A multifaceted entertainer and actor, the 56-year-old headliner has won four Grammys: Best Rap Performance for “Parents Just Don’t Understand” (1989), Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for “Summertime” (1992), and Best Rap Solo Performance for both “Men In Black” (1998), and “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It” (1999).

Smith has also been nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Muhammad Ali in “Ali” (2001), and Chris Gardner in “The Pursuit of Happyness” (2006).

Smith appeared at the Latin Grammys at MGM Grand Garden Arena in November 2015 and again in 2018. He popped into former recording and TV partner DJ Jazzy Jeff’s performance at Palms Pool in August 2015. The two performed “Summertime.”

Smith recently reached No.1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart with “You Can Make It,” featuring Fridayy andthe Sunday Service Choir. This is Smith’s first No. 1 single since “Get Jiggy wit It” topped the rap and gospel charts.

