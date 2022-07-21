Ghostbar, Palms’ sky-high ultra-club, to reopen in August

Of Ghostbar, Palms GM Cynthia Kiser Murphey says, “This one’s here, and it’s staying, and we’re going to celebrate it.”

Ghostbar, on the 55th floor of the Palms reopens Aug. 3. (Palms)

Las Vegas favorite Skye Dee Miles "Midnight Skye" show will perform at the Palms when the resort reopens Aug. 3. (Palms)

People stand outside at Ghostbar at the Palms in Las Vegas Sunday, Feb. 13, 2011. (Review-Journal file)

If Ghostbar were created at ground level, it would be just another Vegas ultra-lounge. Or, it would be closed, in favor of some dynamic architectural advancement.

But upstairs, in the rarefied air of the Palms’ 55th floor, Ghostbar is something special. It’s tough to determine what is prettier, the view or the clubgoers.

The refurbished daylife/nightlife haven reopens to the public at 7 p.m. Aug. 3. The early schedule is 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Table reservations are being accepted beginning Aug. 10.

There’s little secret of how the company plans to present the famous club. The appeal is as unmistakable as that 55-story view of the city.

“Obviously, we’re going to leverage the view,” Palms GM Cynthia Kiser Murphey says. “We’re going for people who were part of the club when it opened 20 years ago. We’re going to layer in amazing live entertainment.”

The plan is Skye-high, for real. Skye Dee Miles leads the entertainment program. Her “Midnight Skye — The Revival” show runs 9 p.m.- 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Revival is to enforce the late-night, hip, sexy and soulful performances Miles has produced in Las Vegas.

For nearly two decades, the beloved frontwoman has energized such clubs as Tropicana Lounge, 1923 Bourbon & Burlesque at Mandalay Bay, Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at The Cosmopolitan, and most recently The Shag Room at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas. Miles has also become a recurring performer in Brian Newman’s “After Dark” shows at NoMad Library.

Miles is bringing her core band (four to six pieces) and up to four backing dancers to the party. The Palms has already recruited a longtime Vegas favorite, Frankie Moreno, to play Kaos beginning July 29-30.

Miles is known to set a soulful vibe, a flavor of Eartha Kitt, Mae West and Nina Simone. Expect the songstress to don some adventurous costumes, sparing no beads, feathers or lace.

Performances will run through the night, toggling between live music and DJ sets. The idea is to play off the club’s late-night “ghost” theme.

“I’d really like to own October,” Kiser Murphey says. “We’re starting with four nights a week, growing to five, and I really like the idea of the ‘ghosting’ of the club. We’re doing ghost-themed cocktails, ghost spirits. It’s like, when you get rid of an item in a restaurant, you ‘86’ it. So what we’re doing is going after ghosted spirits. Come here and get it, while it lasts.”

The club has new furniture set up on the deck. There are no misters, at least yet. But Kiser Murphey says the breeze and east-facing deck mitigates the heat. Ghostbar already has hosted a wedding, and it wasn’t too torrid. The club still has indoor-outdoor seating.

However, the Plexiglas window on the floor where you could gaze all the way down to the pool has been removed. Not a bad move. After the first two years or so, that gimmick on the deck became so worn and blurry it wrecked the effect.

The new Palms team emphasizes Ghostbar will be the “anti-hideaway,” with no secret passages, bookcases that are doorways or faux-exclusive membership.

“For whatever reason, and not just in Vegas, but in great cities across our country, the high-top, roof places have been taken out,” Kiser Murphey says. “I mean, a lot of them are gone. So we’re going to go back and say, yeah, not here. This one’s here, and it’s staying, and we’re going to celebrate it.”

Chainsmokers — in space!

Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, commonly known as the EDM force The Chainsmokers, have signed on to perform at the edge of space. This is in 2024, so plenty of rehearsal time.

The Wynn Nightlife mainstays will be on one of the first flights booked by international space-tourism company World View. They’ll perform in a capsule 20 miles above Earth. Probably, their recent hit “High” is planned. Until then, the guys headline Saturday at XS Nightclub, their favorite Vegas space.

Great Moments in Social Media

Rock legend and House of Blues headliner Carlos Santana turned 75 on Wednesday. His friend and music partner from way back, Neal Schon of Journey, tweeted a happy birthday message at midnight. Well, actually 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Either way, well played.

Tease this …

We’re feeling a splashy announcement coming soon from an international act planning to play the Strip. This will be a fun one, worth the wait.

Cool Hang Alert

David Tatlock’s raging — raging, I tell you! Soul Juice Band plays Chrome at Santa Fe Station from 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Horns aplenty, and Tatlock works the stage to great effect. No cover. Cool room. Powerful experience.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.