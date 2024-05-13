Gimme curry? Mick Jagger visits a second famous Las Vegas restaurant

Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger got a healthy sampling of the Las Vegas restaurant scene while in town for a concert at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rolling Stones perform during their "Hackney Diamonds" tour at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.

The Rolling Stones perform during their “Hackney Diamonds” tour at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the band's “Hackney Diamonds” tour at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lotus of Siam co-owner Penny Chutina is shown with rock legend Mick Jagger at the popular Vegas restaurant's location on Flamingo Road on Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Penny Chutina)

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the band's “Hackney Diamonds” tour at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mick Jagger found another famous restaurant during his weekend trip to Las Vegas.

The Rolling Stones front man visited a Vegas favorite, Lotus of Siam, at the restaurant’s Flamingo Road location. Jagger met co-owner Penny Chutina and was said to have “loved the Northern Thai dishes, especially the whole fish,” according to a restaurant rep.

“Every guest at Lotus of Siam is treated like a rock star, but this one definitely stood out!” Chutina said through a company rep. “It was an honor serving the legendary Mick Jagger, and he enjoyed our Northern menu and a whole fish along with a beer. He was a very charming man.”

Singha was the beer brand. Jagger wanted to try a Thai brew.

I can also confirm Celine Dion was in the house for Saturday’s show at Allegiant Stadium. Her son Nelson Angelil posted video of the show from the upper level on house right, the band playing “Start Me up” as the show’s opener.

Dion attended the show with all three of her sons: Rene-Charles, Eddy and Nelson.

Jagger caused a ripple during the show by name-checking Donny Osmond, Carlos Santana and Justin Timberlake as headliners in Las Vegas at the same time as the Stones. Santana was playing House of Blues at Mandalay Bay and Timberlake closing two nights at T-Mobile Arena. But Osmond was actually off, vacationing in Hawaii.

The Harrah’s headliner learned of the mention from his friend David Copperfield, who sent him a social media post of Jagger’s comments Saturday. Copperfield said Osmond was happy to have been mentioned, saying, “I’m in good company.”

