Golden Knights enforcer Ryan Reaves’ new beer gives the shivers

Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves has developed a beer that encourages Las Vegans to recall the moments that gave them the shivers.

Ryan Reaves quaffs his latest 7Five Brewing Company's new beer, Shiver Giver IPA. (7Five Brewing Company)

A promotional photo of 7Five Brewing Company's new beer, Shiver Giver IPA. (7Five Brewing Company)

But for a change in uniform numbers early in his career, Ryan Reaves’ brewing company might be known as 3Eight.

The Vegas Golden Knights enforcer originally wore No. 38, when he was with the Peoria Rivermen of the AHL in his days in the St. Louis Blues’ minor league chain. When he was called up to the NHL franchise, he was assigned 75, the number given to him when he reported to training camp.

“I really pick it, they gave it to me, because all of the lower numbers are taken by veteran players,” Reaves said Wednesday from Edmonton, Alberta, where the Golden Knights are playing the Dallas Stars in the NHL’s Western Conference Final. The series is tied 1-1 and resumes at 5 p.m. Thursday. “When I got called up, I decided to keep it and start my own thing.”

For these purposes, that thing is his 7Five brewing company and its latest product, Shiver Giver, a red IPA announced Thursday. Reaves has developed a beer that encourages the Las Vegas community to recall the moments that gave it the shivers. This brew is inspired by a forearm shiver, also Reaves’ calling card.

“It’s about a feeling, really. The one you get when everything you’ve worked for, all the sweat, all the sacrifices, pay off,” Reaves said in the company’s announcement of the beer’s arrival. “That moment that sends shivers down your spine. I’ve definitely had a few in my day, and man, it makes all that work worth it.”

The 7Five company is profiling seven Vegas residents with its Shiver Giver moments. These seven stories are to appear on the @7FiveBrewing Instagram page. Those in the campaign include master barber José Sosa, tattoo artist DJ Tambe, martial arts champ Philip Sahagun, contortionist Ulziibayar Chimed Sahagun, Golden Knights reconditioning specialist Kendell Galor, Threads of eNVy CEO and co-owner Mitch Klein, and Reaves himself.

Fans and fellow quaffers are encouraged to tag @7FiveBrewing with a #ShiverGiver moment.

“As a business, of course we’re about making great beer, but what inspires us are the incredible stories and achievements of the people of Las Vegas. 7Five is about the underdog, the fighter, and the perseverance it takes to make great things happen. The Shiver Giver chapter of our story was made to celebrate that feeling you’ve worked for,” 7Five co-founder Adam Coates said in a statement.

Shiver Giver and 7Five beers are brewed at Able Baker Brewing in downtown Las Vegas. Shiver Giver is available in draft at select establishments, along with 16-ounce four-pack cans. Vegas locations are Lee’s Discount Liquor, Total Wine & More, MacKenzie River Pizza at City National Arena, PKWY Taverns, Able Baker Brewing’s tap room, and Brooksys Bar & Grill.

The red ale has a 6.75 percent alcohol by volume measurement and a 55 international bitterness units rating, stats as important in the brew industry as points or goals-against average are in the NHL.

“We didn’t want it to be super-hoppy; there is citrus, grapefruit in there,” Reaves says. It’s not too much in you’re face, and you can come back and have a couple and be good.”

Reaves is attentive to his company’s products. For his first beer, Training Day, he invited 20-30 buddies to his house for a taste test. This was not a party. It was an assignment.

“We had around 40 different beers; we had score sheets,” Reaves says. “For Shiver Giver, I spent an your or two trying different recipes. The first had orange citrus, then we switched to grapefruit. I picked all the flavors.”

Reaves is asked about a possible nonalcoholic product, for those who can’t imbibe his wondrous brews and might opt for FizzyWater. He gave a laugh and said, “You know, we are in those discussions right now.” When there is a taste test for such a 7Five beverage, count us in.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.